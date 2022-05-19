Forever Healthy Foundation gGmbH: Rejuvenation Startup Summit premieres October, 14-15, 2022 in Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / The Forever Healthy Foundation is pleased to announce the world's first Rejuvenation Startup Summit will be held October 14-15, 2022 in Berlin. The Rejuvenation Startup Summit is a vibrant networking event for rejuvenation startups, longevity investors, and translational researchers, and aims to accelerate the development of the rejuvenation biotech industry.

Startups will be able to connect with investors in the longevity space, present their approach, and get them interested in their work. Investors can meet the most promising rejuvenation startups from all over the world and get in touch with them straight away. Researchers with a startup itch can learn how to successfully break out of the lab and found or join a rejuvenation startup.

The summit brings together all those working on therapies that aim to vastly extend the healthy human lifespan. In addition to an exciting range of keynote speeches, presentations, and panels, the summit features an all-day startup forum for easy networking. Starting midday on Friday and finishing off on Saturday night with a big party, it offers ample opportunity to connect, learn and network with the most relevant players in the field.

The Rejuvenation Startup Summit is not only open to startups, investors, and translational scientists - all interested members of the broader longevity movement, scientists from related fields, aspiring students, and the general media are welcome.

Learn more at: https://forever-healthy.org/summit

About Forever Healthy

Forever Healthy is Michael Greve's humanitarian initiative with the mission of enabling people to vastly extend their healthy lifespan. Forever Healthy's projects include evaluation of new rejuvenation therapies, evidenced-based curation of the world's cutting-edge medical knowledge, funding translational research on the root causes of aging, and hosting the annual Undoing Aging Conference and the Rejuvenation Startup Summit. Greve's venture capital firm, Kizoo, which provides mentoring, seed and follow-on financing for rejuvenation biotech startups, is also part of the initiative. To date, Kizoo has funded fourteen startups turning research on the root causes of aging into therapies for human application.

Learn more at https://www.forever-healthy.org

Media Contact for Forever Healthy

Frank Schueler, Chief Operating Officer

fs@forever-healthy.org

SOURCE: Forever Healthy Foundation gGmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702009/Rejuvenation-Startup-Summit-premieres-October-14-15-2022-in-Berlin