A Spanish-Italian research group was able to improve the efficiency and stability of a standard perovskite solar cell by adding nitrogen-doped carbon dots as an additive. The carbon dots were then blended with the perovskite precursor solution at two different concentration levels and both were deposited by spin coating on the perovskite layer.A Spanish-Italian research group has improved the stability and power conversion efficiency of a solar cell based on methylammonium (MA)-formamidinium (FA) lead halide perovskite by using graphitic and amorphous nitrogen-doped carbon dots (g-N-CDs) as an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...