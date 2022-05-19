- (PLX AI) - Copenhagen Airports Q1 EBITDA DKK 109 million.
- • Q1 EBIT DKK -134 million
- • Q1 revenue DKK 577 million
- • European air traffic is anticipated to improve in 2022 compared with 2021
- • The long-haul international routes, however, continue to be severely affected by restrictions and passenger hesitation although countries are slowly reopening
- • Despite the current uncertainties, an improvement in year-over-year results is expected for CPH, but we are not in a position to provide detailed guidance, the company says
