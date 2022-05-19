Einride Mesh featured keynotes from renowned entrepreneurs and innovators, along with panel discussions, product reveals and demonstrations

The leading platform for driving shipping intelligence, Einride Saga, now includes an expanded suite of apps and API developer platform allowing for further adoption

Unveiled designs for an innovative and first of its kind hardware update, the Einride Trailer, will provide a new smart offering to electric and autonomous shipping in 2023

Swedish freight technology company Einride announced today at Einride Mesh the unveiling of new product offerings to its hardware and software lineups including designs for an Einride Trailer and new features and functionality on the Einride Saga platform. These build outs of the Saga UI experience via new apps and a new API (application programming interface) developer platform, in addition to presenting what is possible for the future of Einride's hardware, further underline the company's deepening offering of freight mobility solutions for customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005260/en/

The Einride Trailer, a first of its kind electric road semi-trailer (Photo: Business Wire)

"By offering these latest product offerings with Saga and showcasing our latest designs for future electric freight hardware, we are able to tap into an even larger potential to help shippers transition towards electric and being able to cost competitively reach their sustainability goals," said Robert Falck, Founder and CEO of Einride. "We're looking at almost an entire sector that is still non-electric, and we want to speed up this transition by proactively seeking out what the future needs of the growing electric, autonomous shipping industry will be and creating the necessary solutions."

First of its kind electric semi-trailer: the Einride Trailer

Hardware designs for an all-new Einride Trailer, an electric road semi-trailer powered by Saga were unveiled as a solution to optimize fleet utilization and the total cost of operations. Designed for seamless integration with Einride electric and autonomous vehicles for optimal performance, the trailer will also be compatible with conventional electric semi-trucks. Enabled by Saga, the Einride Trailer will provide AI based insights into the cargo being transported by providing real-time data across key touch points including loading route planning, fill rates, cargo monitoring and preventative maintenance. An extended range of up to 650 km on a single charge will be possible with all-new Einride 320 kwh batteries that will be incorporated with the Einride Trailer production. The designs will continue further iterations, with plans to have production for initial piloting complete in 2023.

Einride Saga's powering of electric fleets continues to expand

Saga's all-encompassing digital platform features a suite of powerful apps for end-to-end electric and autonomous freight and was originally launched in 2021 in conjunction with the official Einride U.S. expansion. Today marked the first time an expanded and revised UI of the first original apps, Evolve, Explore, Book and Orchestrate, were showcased. Existing and new customers will have access to these latest features starting in October of this year.

Evolve: generates plans to electrification and automation by identifying electrification sweet spots and defining potential environmental impact

generates plans to electrification and automation by identifying electrification sweet spots and defining potential environmental impact Explore: visualizes data across cost insights, fill rates, CO2 emissions, and more

visualizes data across cost insights, fill rates, CO2 emissions, and more Book: tracks shipments from creation to final delivery and can be integrated with shippers current order management system

tracks shipments from creation to final delivery and can be integrated with shippers current order management system Orchestrate: bridges communications between automated transport planning and human interaction to ensure the entire network of electric trucks and chargers are displayed in real time.

An API developer platform, Einride Extend, allowing access and scalable adoption of Einride's software to a larger ecosystem of shippers was also unveiled, in addition to sneak peeks of three additional apps Deliver, Dock, Own.

Einride Extend: the API developer platform will make use of Saga's models, data and intelligence available across open-source software. An alpha version of the Book API will be the first available offering on the platform, opening up a scalable way to order transport via Einride Saga. The platform will be available at the end of 2022 to existing customers.

the API developer platform will make use of Saga's models, data and intelligence available across open-source software. An alpha version of the Book API will be the first available offering on the platform, opening up a scalable way to order transport via Einride Saga. The platform will be available at the end of 2022 to existing customers. Deliver, Dock and Own: further app features across driver instructions, connections between shipping terminals and profitability monitoring will be introduced in future platform updates. Apps will be officially released in 2023.

Inaugural Einride Mesh celebrates collaboration across tech, sustainability and culture

Einride Mesh 2022, hosted in Gothenburg, Sweden and streamed globally, was the first of a new annual event hosted by Einride celebrating the movers and shakers across tech, sustainability and culture. The day featured programming to encourage learning, networking and discussions, featuring keynotes from renowned entrepreneurs and innovators such as Olympian Nils van der Poel and leaders from other sustainable brands, X Shore, Heart Aerospace, Mimbly and CAKE, along with others. Full demos of the latest Einride products were also showcased by Einride leadership team members across Product and Tech.

"Our goal with the inaugural Einride Mesh was simple: create a platform for thought leaders to come together and share how we can create a better future, regardless of what industry we sit in," said Linnéa Kornehed, co-founder and CMO of Einride. "To see leaders, students, investors and culture influencers gather together is a true testament to the impact that is possible for creating sustainable futures when wider audiences collaborate together."

To learn more about Einride please visit https://www.einride.tech/. For shippers or developers working with road freight and interested in finding out more about Saga and applying for early access, visit www.einride.tech/saga.

About Einride

Einride is a leading freight technology company providing digital, electric, and autonomous shipping. It was founded in 2016 and became the world's first company to operate an autonomous, electric freight vehicle on a public road in 2019. Einride's award-winning technology and products enable users to execute on electrification and automation, order and track shipments, oversee routes and assignments, visualize data and gain insights. For more information, please visit einride.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005260/en/

Contacts:

North America:

Katarina Hedström

Global PR Manager

press@einride.tech

Europe:

Maja Ruhbach

Global PR Manager

press@einride.tech