- (PLX AI) - Andritz to supply pressurized refining system to Kim Tin MDF Chon Thanh Corporation, Vietnam.
- • Start-up is planned for the third quarter of 2023
|Andritz Gets Refining System Order in Vietnam
(PLX AI) - Andritz to supply pressurized refining system to Kim Tin MDF Chon Thanh Corporation, Vietnam.• Start-up is planned for the third quarter of 2023
