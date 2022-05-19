Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris, informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2021-2022 half-yearly financial report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This document is available on Elior Group's website at:

www.eliorgroup.com/investors/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

www.eliorgroup.com/fr/investisseurs/information-reglementee/information-reglementee-publiee

Hard copies of this document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, health welfare and leisure markets.

With strong positions in 5 countries, the Group generated €3.690 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020-2021. Our 99,000 employees feed over 3.6 million people on a daily basis in 22,700 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,400 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter at @Elior_Group

