Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental commented:

"The timing of the unsolicited approach that Elemental received was no coincidence; 2022 is forecast to deliver a 50-80% increase in Gold Equivalent Ounces and represent another consecutive record year for the Company. We have seen the Mount Pleasant royalty start to contribute meaningfully in Q1 and expect the additions of the Ming gold stream in Q2 and Mercedes royalty in Q3 to further accelerate our growth.

"The announcement in the quarter of the Company's first gold stream on Rambler's Ming copper-gold mine in Newfoundland further broadens Elemental's portfolio of producing assets and opens up a new avenue for business development directly with mine operators. Post quarter-end we were very pleased to close the acquisition with the support of a new institutional shareholder through an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement.

"Alongside a solid quarter of production across our royalties, we are particularly excited to see exploration underway across some of our major assets that will continue to demonstrate the upside potential for shareholders at no cost to Elemental."

Asset Highlights

Announced acquisition of a 50% gold stream on Rambler Metal and Mining's Ming copper-gold mine in Newfoundland, Canada. The stream steps down to 35% of payable gold production after 10,000 ounces are delivered and then 25% once 15,000 ounces are delivered

First material revenue from Mount Pleasant royalty following start of mining at Tuart underground mine. Tuart forms part of Zijin Mining's Paddington Operation in Western Australia and is operated by fully owned subsidiary Norton Goldfields

Record quarterly gold production at Capricorn's Karlawinda mine alongside commencement of a 129 hole, 29,500 metre near-mine RC drill program

Wahgnion exploration comprising of 6,500 metres of drilling completed in Q1 with US$9 million budget allocated by operator Endeavour Mining for 2022

Increase in Indicated Resource at Focus Minerals' Beasley Creek South gold deposit

Positive results at Future Metals' Panton high-grade PGM resource in Western Australia demonstrate potential for new bulk mining model

Financial Highlights

Quarterly revenue of US$2.2 million generated across five diversified royalties

Total of 1,147 attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sold at zero cash cost to the company

Operating cash flow inflow of US$1.2 million

Net loss of US$1.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.0 million, refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the MD&A

Cash and cash equivalents of US$17.3 million prior to the acquisition of the Ming gold stream

Outlook

Elemental continues to expect a record 5,700 to 6,700 GEOs in 2022 from its existing portfolio, a gain of between 54% and 81% from 2021. GEOs are weighted towards the second half of the year, with the addition of the Ming gold stream from Q2 and the Mercedes royalty from Q3 further diversifying the revenue base.

Approximately 95% of expected revenue is from gold and silver. At a US$1,800 per ounce average received gold price, this guidance would achieve revenue of approximately US$10 million to US$12 million in 2022.

Corporate Update

On May 12, 2022, Elemental confirmed that the unsolicited all-share hostile bid (the "Hostile Bid") made by Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") had not been successful. Based on available information the Company estimates that significantly less than 5% of its shares were tendered to the Hostile Bid. Having failed to meet the statutory minimum tender condition of more than 50% of the Elemental shares outstanding (excluding those shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised by, Gold Royalty or by any persons acting jointly or in concert with Gold Royalty), Gold Royalty allowed the Hostile Bid to expire.

As previously disclosed, Elemental's Board continues to review alternative strategic options. Elemental cautions shareholders that there can be no certainty of a transaction and alternative strategic options involving counterparties other than Gold Royalty.

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of ten high-quality royalties and streams. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

