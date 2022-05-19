Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE 19 MAY 2022 SHARES QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of QPR Software Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 20 May 2022 on Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading code: QPR1V ISIN code: FI0009008668 Orderbook id: 24334 Ratio: 3:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 3 subscription rights entitles to subscribe for 1 share) Subscription price: 0,86 EUR / share Subscription period: 27 May - 10 June 2022 Ex-date: 20 May 2022 Record date: 23 May 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 **********************************************