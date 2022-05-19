Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
19.05.2022 | 13:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

NOTICE 19 MAY 2022 SHARES

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE



The share of QPR Software Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 20
May 2022 on Nasdaq Helsinki. 



Trading code: QPR1V

ISIN code: FI0009008668

Orderbook id: 24334

Ratio: 3:1 (1 subscription right given for each share, 3 subscription rights
entitles to subscribe for 1 share) 

Subscription price: 0,86 EUR / share

Subscription period: 27 May - 10 June 2022

Ex-date: 20 May 2022

Record date: 23 May 2022



