OneSoft Solutions Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022 Q1 2022 sales increase 34% over Q1 2021

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V:OSS, OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

Please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more information. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

financial Results

Three months ended

(in C$,000, per share in C$) March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Change

$ $ % % Revenue 1,280 954 326 34.2 Gross profit 897 708 190 26.8 Net loss (1,064 ) (994 ) (70 ) 7.0 Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations 14 (8 ) 23 268.9 Comprehensive loss (1,050 ) (1,003 ) (47 ) 4.7 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic and fully diluted (000)'s 118,476 113,111 Net loss per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - -



March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents 4,302 5,509 Working capital 3,209 4,154

HIGHLIGHTS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Revenue of $1,279,764 increased $325,848 or 34.2% over Q1 2021, primarily due to the addition of new customers after Q1 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 70% in Q1 2022, lower than our 75% fiscal 2021 average, due to higher costs to assist new customer implementations and ongoing support, and a shift in product sales that resulted in an increase in royalty expense.

Net loss of $1,064,201 was $69,776 higher than in Q1 2021. Management continues to invest in additional resources to enhance CIM product features and to increase revenue.

New and renewed customer contracts increased accounts receivable to $3.1 million from $0.2 million at December 31, 2021. The customer contracts, which included some commitments to increased CIM usage in Fiscal 2022, increased deferred revenue by 321% to $3.8 million from $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Company anticipates that most of the accounts receivable will be collected by the end of Q2 2022.

Liquid assets (cash of $4.3 million and accounts receivable of $3.1 million) totaled $7.4 million at March 31, 2022 versus $5.7 million at December 31, 2021. The Company has no debt. Assuming no significant changes in current business strategies and cash consumption, Management believes the Company has sufficient cash on hand to fund its business plan as envisioned for Fiscal 2022.

The chart below shows CIM revenue for the past twenty-three quarters. The dotted line illustrates CIM's compounded annual revenue growth rate of 76.9%, based on linear growth over 5.75 years.

OneSoft continued pursuit of two key growth objectives in Q1 2022: 1) signing new customers and 2) increasing revenue. A new customer entered into a multi-year agreement to use our CIM solution in the quarter, and sales efforts with other prospective customers were pursued that we believe will convert to new customers in future quarters.

OneSoft contracted with an ILI tool vendor that intends to use components of CIM functionality to perform ILI run comparisons. We intend to utilize this new CIM component deployment model for future "Integrity as-a-Service" offerings to pipeline operators who may access CIM and OneBridge technical services on a fee for service basis to conduct their integrity management functions.

OneSoft commenced in person attendance at trade show and customer meeting events in Q1 2002, for the first time since the start of the pandemic 2 years ago.

New product software development for Risk, Corrosion and Crack Management modules continued in the quarter. This development is part of the Company's roadmap to deliver a "whole solution" demanded by our customers and the industry. We believe these features are necessary to achieve market dominant status in new technology markets. The Company's Innovation Lab continued to investigate GeoHazard functionality as a potential future addition to the CIM platform.

OUTLOOK

With strong validation of OneSoft's solutions from customers and industry experts, the Company is modifying its marketing and sales initiatives used to engage "innovator and early adopter" customers to focus on "majority" customer cohorts, as was explained in the Fiscal 2021 MD&A filed March 2022 on SEDAR. "Majority" customers are generally more risk-averse and pragmatic, are highly motivated by return-on-investment considerations and tend to purchase solutions that have been thoroughly tested and are referrable by peer company users. Sales efforts will target integrity management staff and senior managers responsible for allocation of resources and purchasing decisions on an overall company value approach, as opposed to departmental managers whose scope is narrower. Revised sales and marketing strategies will be deployed in Fiscal 2022, along with additional case studies and white papers that support OneSoft's unique value proposition including the high value gain and advantageous use-experience of OneSoft customers that have adopted CIM. The Company recruited and appointed a new Vice President of Sales in Q1 2022 to operationalize these objectives.

We believe that our first mover advantage, strong validation of our technology and products, and positioning of CIM to be the foundational data-hub for digital transformation jointly create the foundation to build the market leading company envisioned by Management. We anticipate that our client relationships will remain strong for years, providing we continue to deliver technologically advanced solutions that assist operators to reduce pipeline failures, realize cost savings, and unlock trapped value from unused and underutilized data.

Given the Company's strong balance sheet with $4.3 million of cash and $3.1 million of accounts receivable at the end of Q1 2022, no debt, budgeted cash burn rate, and anticipated revenue for Fiscal 2022, Management believes the Company is sufficiently funded to execute its Fiscal 2022 business plans as currently envisioned without requirement to raise additional capital.

