FBC Holding, Inc. Announces Launch on Amazon Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has initiated its launch on the Amazon Platform. The company wanted to introduce the addition of its clothing line on the shopping giant, Amazon.com for an explosive revenue opportunity as Amazon is one of the largest leading online retailers in the country.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is going to be starting off the launch with 4 different styles of its best-selling t-shirts. These 4 products alone are expected to positively impact the clothing sector on the retail giant along with the rest of our line which include more shirts, crewnecks, sweatpants, jeans, hats & rings etc. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "The team has been working nonstop to get everything in motion, and we are going to be pushing out as much product as possible on Amazon moving forward now that we are approved to sell!"

Lisa Nelson also states, "We also have been working on remodeling the Formrunner & Hyperviolent website and we can't wait to deliver it to our beloved customers!"

The decision to use Amazon as a strategic partner was based upon Amazon's outstanding customer service and overall statistics over the years. Additionally, working with Amazon allows us to open new doors and reach a whole new variety of customers that we are certain will love our brand and spread it throughout the entire country. With all the clothes we have lined up, we will be able to provide to many kinds of niches and that is what truly separates us the most from other competitors.

The apparel market encompasses every kind of clothing, from sportswear to business wear, from value clothing to statement luxury pieces. After difficulties in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, when sales across the apparel industry took a hit, the global demand for clothing and shoes is set to rise again. The revenue of the global apparel market was calculated to amount to 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars in 2021 and was predicted to increase to approximately two trillion dollars by 2026. The countries that account for most of this apparel demand are the United States and China, both generating higher revenues than any other country.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

