Ground FLEM survey over a small portion of the Southern Anomalies identified three main trends of strong conductivity associated with over 40 modeled EM plates targeting gold mineralization similar to the Eastmain system

Drilling of 13 holes confirmed the presence of sulphides associated with all conductors

Mineralized altered conglomerates with tourmaline intercepted in several holes in the north conductive trend prospective for gold mineralization

Sulphides associated with ultramafic intrusions in the southern conductive trend

Conductors are located 3.5km SW of the Eastmain Mine Portal and sit between Route 167 Nord and the Eastmain camp access road

Winter drilling now complete, core sampled waiting for gold and multielement assays

Downhole EM of all holes to be conducted following Benz's successful methodology

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed exploration activities on a 2km x 2km portion of the Southern Anomalies trend. The Southern Anomalies are a zone of strong and extensive VTEM anomalies identified during the survey flown in 2005. Located 3.5km south of the Eastmain Mine portal, the anomalies belong to an area of the greenstone belt previously mapped as volcanics in a zone covered by glacial till.





Figure 1: Southern Anomalies with FLEM loop contour, gold in soils anomaly over regional 2005 VTEM survey



CEO, Xavier Braud, commented:

"The Southern Anomalies FLEM conductors are significant on multiple levels:

they underline multiple geological environments which are all prospective in their own right; they cover a 2km x 2km zone open along strike on both sides with more VTEM anomalies not yet followed up by FLEM both to the SE and the NW; they open up an entirely new part of the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt broadly parallel to the Eastmain Mine stratigraphy of which Benz controls. A FLEM grid covering about 2km x 2km was surveyed earlier this winter. This area also has multiple element soil anomalies.

"Our drill program intersected multiple horizons of sulphide (pyrrhotite, pyrite) mineralization, some with associated quartz veining and as dissemination, veins and bands. We also hit a significant amount of polygenic and monogenic conglomerates with sulphide mineralization and silicification highlighted by the presence of tourmaline, carbonate and sericite. We do not know yet how significant those results will be, and we are eagerly waiting for the analytical results.

"Benz continues to systematically explore the region, combining technology and lateral thinking to unlock all the value an underexplored greenstone belt has to offer. The list is lengthening by the day, several gold discoveries along strike of the Eastmain deposit, a lithium pegmatite discovery at Ruby Hill West, and multiple geophysical and geochemical anomalies yet to be tested.

"We don't know what the future holds for Benz but judging from the past 18 months, it's pretty safe to say that more discoveries await."





Figure 2: Southern Anomalies FLEM conductors with FLEM loop outline and gold in soils anomaly over regional 1VD magnetics



Figure 4: Southern Anomalies, EM22-264, silicified conglomerate with disseminated sulphides in the matrix and fuchsite altered blocks



Figure 5: Southern Anomalies, Hole EM22-261 369m sulphide mineralisation in a carbonate altered, silicified metasediment



The ground survey was conducted between January 25th and February 9th 2022 and consists of 49.10 line-km of TDEM data acquired from a single surface loop. Acquisition and interpretation were completed by TMC geophysics and results were received at the end of February.

The EM anomalies defining six of the seven interpreted conductor axes were modelled. Each anomaly was then modelled by a single conductor in the form of a thin plate having its location and main attributes optimized to the associated survey's line data (line to line analysis).





Figure 6: Southern Anomalies FLEM conductors, drillholes traces, and schematic interpreted government geology



There are three main sub-parallel anomalous corridors oriented about N110°:

North Horizon: The latter is characterized by the axes STDEM-1 and STDEM-3 which are interpreted to outline the same anomalous horizon/trend locally interrupted over 300 m when crosscut by NNE striking faults. The associated conductive source(s) appear(s) better defined beneath 100 m of vertical depth and are relatively continuous with moderate apparent dips to the north northeast.





Figure 7: Southern Anomalies, Hole EM22-257 silicified metasediment with sulphide veining dominated by pyrrhotite and pyrite and traces sphalerite and chalcopyrite (STDEM-3)



Figure 8: Southern Anomalies, Hole EM22-261, 589m deformed conglomeratic quartz rich metasediment with sulphide silica alteration, minor quartz and carbonate veins



Central Horizon: In the middle part of the grid, the axes STDEM-2, STDEM-4, STDEM-5 and STDEM-6 emphasizing a group of conductors with limited continuities and that may have developed within the same anomalous horizon. The associated conductive sources are relatively small and with moderate apparent dips to the north northeast.

South Horizon: The axis of anomaly STDEM-7 highlights a very continuous conductor, laterally and at depth, with moderate apparent dips to the north northeast. The associated conductive target, or group of closely spaced conductive sources, is deeply seated, and lies immediately to the north of a thick highly magnetic band of rocks. The western modelled plates are coincident with a deep-seated mag feature that may represent an intrusion.

A winter drill campaign was planned to explain these conductors. Once all the required permits were obtained, drilling started on the 16th of March 2022 and ended on 14th of May 2022.

A total of 6,349m were drilled in 13 holes.

The main geological units encountered were various metasediments, from conglomerates to quartzites intruded by ultramafic to mafic intrusions. Within the metasediments large zones of alteration with disseminated and veins of sulphides were observed. Sulphide exhalites were intersected in several holes explaining some of the conductors.

In the Southern STDEM -7 anomalies, ultramafic rocks are more abundant and are locally sulphide bearing and strongly altered and sheared. They also intrude a sedimentary sequence with local sulphides, alteration and some exhalite bands. Volcanic rocks were rarely intersected.





Figure 9: 3D model showing 3D inversion of magnetics and the modelled TDEM conductors and schematic Drillhole traces looking to the SE.



Eastmain Gold Project

The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gpt gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gpt gold). The existing gold mineralisation is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 12km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area.

Ruby Hill West Lithium Project

The Ruby Hill West Lithium project is a surface occurrence of spodumene bearing pegmatite within the Ruby Hill West project, located 50km due west of the Eastmain exploration camp. The occurrence was first sampled in 2016 by Eastmain Resources and then by Quebec government geologists in 2018. Only limited sampling was conducted by both groups.

This press release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.





Figure 10: Benz tenure over Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt simplified geology.



About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to unlock the immense mineral potential of the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Northern Quebec, which is prospective for gold, lithium, nickel, copper and other high-value minerals. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec and owns 100% of the Windy Mountain project.

At the Eastmain Gold Project, Benz has identified a combination of over 380 modelled in-hole and off-hole DHEM conductors over a strike length of 6km which is open in all directions (final interpretation of some of the conductors still pending).

In 2021, Benz confirmed the presence of visible spodumene in a pegmatite at the Ruby Hill West Project, indicating lithium mineralisation which Benz intends to further explore in 2022.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.



For more information please contact:

Paul Fowler

Head of Corporate Development (Canada)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: +1 416 356 8165

Email: info@benzmining.com

Xavier Braud

CEO, Head of Corporate Development (Aus)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone +61 8 6143 6702 email: info@benzmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Competent Person's Statements: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Xavier Braud, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG membership ID:6963). Mr Braud is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Braud holds securities in Benz Mining Corp and consents to the inclusion of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

The information in this announcement that relates to the Inferred Mineral Resource was first reported under the JORC Code by the Company in its prospectus released to the ASX on 21 December 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Disclaimer: the drilling reported in this release is primarily targeting potential gold mineralisation. The presence of sulphide minerals whilst being a potential indicator of mineralising activity does not guarantee the presence of gold in the system which can only be determined by laboratory assays. Neither the sulphide species nature nor the abundance of sulphide minerals can be correlated to the presence or not of gold therefore visual estimates of sulphide content are not relevant to the style of mineralisation described in this release.

Appendix 1: Drilling data to date - Southern Anomalies

Table 1: Collar and survey data Southern Anomalies 2022 winter drilling

DDH ID Area Easting

NAD83_Z18N Northing

NAD83_Z18N Elevation Azimuth Dip Total depth Target EM22-257 Southern Anomalies 697110 5795670 510 195.97 -74.97 708 STDEM-3 EM22-261 Southern Anomalies 697300 5795749 513 195 -65.2 681 STDEM-3 EM22-262 Southern Anomalies 698210 5795503 511 190.5 -65.4 519 STDEM-1 EM22-263 Southern Anomalies 698142 5795249 513 189.76 -80.3 330 STDEM-1 EM22-264 Southern Anomalies 696767 5795142 514 190.39 -55.2 180 STDEM-5 EM22-265 Southern Anomalies 698070 5795410 502 180.31 -75.3 456 STDEM-1 EM22-266 Southern Anomalies 697040 5795050 506 194.79 -60.3 378 STDEM-4 EM22-267 Southern Anomalies 697619 5795110 520 195.25 -64.9 276 STDEM-2 EM22-268 Southern Anomalies 696793 5794617 518 179.98 -55.2 460.8 STDEM-7 EM22-271 Southern Anomalies 696595 5794748 518 180.20 -55.5 582 STDEM-7 EM22-274 Southern Anomalies 696376 5794824 520 160 -74.98 527.23 STDEM-7 EM22-278 Southern Anomalies 696250 5795015 508 179.8 -60 768 STDEM-7 EM22-279 Southern Anomalies 696055 5795015 519 185.08 -70.26 483 STDEM-7

Table 2: visual estimates of sulphide abundance in Southern Anomalies drilling

*Tr: reported as traces, the sulphide specie is present in the interval but in quantities too small to be accurately estimated. Traces is commonly accepted as being below 0.1% to 0.2%

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Chalcopyrite% Pyrrhotite% Pyrite% Sphalerite% Description EM22-257 17.45 17.8 0.4



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 214.8 215 0.2



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 283.6 289.5 5.9



Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 297.5 299.35 1.9



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 299.35 306.1 6.8



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 330.3 336.4 6.1

1 to 5 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 336.4 343.15 6.8

5 to 10 5 to 10

Sulphide in patches within host rock EM22-257 343.15 343.55 0.4

10 to 20 >20

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 381.34 382.27 0.9

Tr to 1



Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 395 396.96 2

Tr Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 396.96 397.63 0.7 Tr Tr Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 402 403.2 1.2

Tr Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 409.31 409.74 0.4

Tr to 1 Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 458.1 458.6 0.5

10 to 20 Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 458.6 460.17 1.6

5 to 10 1 to 5

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 460.17 460.68 0.5

5 to 10 10 to 20 Tr Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 460.68 462.6 1.9

5 to 10 5 to 10

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-257 462.6 464.59 2

Tr



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-257 464.59 465.63 1

Tr to 1 5 to 10

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-257 503.67 505.22 1.6

1 to 5 1 to 5 Tr to 1 Sulphide in veinlets EM22-257 505.22 506.64 1.4

Tr to 1 Tr

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-257 563.66 564.22 0.6 Tr Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 568.01 568.91 0.9

Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 573 573.5 0.5 Tr Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 601 602.71 1.7



Tr

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-257 604.9 606 1.1



Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 609 618.37 9.4 Tr Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 623 624 1 Tr Tr to 1 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 624 627.51 3.5

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 627.51 634.6 7.1

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 634.6 635.57 1

1 to 5



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 668.4 669 0.6

Tr to 1 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 669 673.24 4.2

Tr to 1 Tr to 1

Veins and veinlets associated with quartz vein EM22-257 673.24 674.45 1.2

Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 677.58 680.52 2.9



Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 680.52 683.3 2.8



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 683.3 684.25 1

Tr 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 684.25 692.59 8.3

Tr Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 692.59 696 3.4

Tr to 1 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-257 696 696.89 0.9

5 to 10 10 to 20

Sulphide in patches within host rock EM22-257 696.89 699.5 2.6

Tr to 1 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 699.5 700 0.5

>20 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-257 700 708 8

Tr



Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 30 30.78 0.8



Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 30.78 33 2.2



Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 45 45.69 0.7



Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 72.85 73.73 0.9



Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 101 102 1



Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 130.5 131 0.5

Tr Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 195 205.72 10.7



Tr

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-261 211.85 216.05 4.2



Tr

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-261 216.05 216.7 0.6



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-261 302.4 303 0.6



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-261 366.48 368.96 2.5

Tr Tr

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-261 368.96 370.27 1.3

5 to 10 5 to 10

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-261 370.27 376.66 6.4

1 to 5 5 to 10

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-261 376.66 377.94 1.3

5 to 10 >20

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-261 450.42 453.87 3.4

1 to 5



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-261 458.6 469.58 11

Tr to 1



Disseminated sulphide EM22-261 586.05 596.97 10.9

1 to 5 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-261 596.97 612 15

1 to 5



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-261 674 675.26 1.3

Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 69.85 72 2.2

Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 78.54 88.02 9.5

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 123.5 127.48 4

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 129.9 163.15 33.3



Tr

Veins and veinlets associated with quartz vein EM22-262 163.15 166.69 3.5



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 304.14 334.91 30.8

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 334.91 336.41 1.5

Tr to 1 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 336.41 337.46 1

1 to 5 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 337.46 342.13 4.7

10 to 20 5 to 10

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 344 353 9

Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-262 387.01 387.27 0.3

>20 >20

Sulphide in patches within host rock EM22-262 387.27 388.98 1.7

1 to 5 1 to 5

Disseminated sulphide EM22-262 401.2 401.6 0.4

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-262 406.96 407.83 0.9

5 to 10



Disseminated sulphide EM22-262 425.06 442.53 17.5

Tr



Disseminated sulphide EM22-262 442.53 454.25 11.7

5 to 10 5 to 10

Disseminated sulphide EM22-262 454.25 470.37 16.1

Tr



Disseminated sulphide EM22-263 7 9.63 2.6



Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-263 9.63 18.5 8.9



Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-263 48.73 52.41 3.7

Tr



Disseminated sulphide EM22-263 52.41 59.65 7.2

Tr Tr

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-263 93.15 97.1 3.9

Tr Tr

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-263 145 149.08 4.1

Tr to 1 Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-263 149.08 153.4 4.3

5 to 10 10 to 20 Tr Sulphide in veinlets EM22-263 157.62 158.26 0.6

Tr to 1



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-263 167.45 170.5 3.1

1 to 5 5 to 10

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-263 170.5 185.83 15.3

Tr



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-263 215.37 230.72 15.3

Tr to 1



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-263 256.5 278.93 22.4

Tr to 1 1 to 5

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-263 278.93 285.93 7

Tr Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-264 26.5 26.9 0.4

Tr to 1



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 26.9 27.2 0.3

1 to 5



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 27.2 54.3 27.1

Tr to 1



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 74 75 1

Tr to 1 Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 75 75.8 0.8

Tr to 1



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 75.8 75.92 0.1

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 75.92 77.08 1.2

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Veins and veinlets associated with quartz vein EM22-264 77.08 77.16 0.1

1 to 5



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 77.16 78 0.8

5 to 10 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 78 79.9 1.9

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 79.9 80.29 0.4

5 to 10 5 to 10

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 80.29 81.33 1

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 81.33 82.82 1.5

5 to 10 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-264 82.82 85 2.2

1 to 5



Sulphide in patches within host rock EM22-264 85 85.11 0.1

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-264 85.11 88.6 3.5

5 to 10 5 to 10

Disseminated sulphide EM22-264 88.6 91.85 3.3

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-264 144.52 144.64 0.1 Tr to 1 1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-265 181.25 182.9 1.7

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-265 230.35 234.5 4.2

Tr Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-265 281.8 292.6 10.8

Tr to 1 1 to 5

Disseminated sulphide EM22-265 292.6 295.15 2.5

5 to 10 10 to 20

Disseminated sulphide EM22-265 295.15 296.4 1.3

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-265 328 328.4 0.4



Tr 1 to 5 Sulphide in veinlets EM22-265 336.25 345.6 9.4

1 to 5



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-265 345.6 359.5 13.9

1 to 5



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-265 359.5 360.25 0.8

5 to 10



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-265 360.25 380.3 20.1

1 to 5



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-265 435.4 435.95 0.6

1 to 5



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-265 435.95 456 20.1

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 18 18.5 0.5



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 18.5 20 1.5

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-266 20 21.6 1.6

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-266 21.6 22.6 1

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 22.6 23.2 0.6

5 to 10 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 23.2 24.4 1.2

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 24.4 24.9 0.5

Tr to 1 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 24.9 26.5 1.6

1 to 5 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 26.5 29.5 3

1 to 5 Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 29.5 30.5 1

1 to 5 1 to 5

Veins and veinlets associated with quartz vein EM22-266 30.5 31.5 1

1 to 5 Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 31.5 32 0.5

1 to 5 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 32 33 1

5 to 10 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 33 34 1

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-266 169.24 170.4 1.2

5 to 10 5 to 10

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-267 47.55 48.2 0.7

1 to 5 Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-267 109.2 121.55 12.3

1 to 5



Sulphide in patches within host rock EM22-267 121.55 122 0.5

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 122 126.45 4.5

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 126.45 128.6 2.1

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 128.6 130 1.4

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 158.3 158.6 0.3

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 167.25 170.8 3.6

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 170.8 171.55 0.8

10 to 20 5 to 10

Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 171.55 176.8 5.3

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-267 176.8 194.95 18.1

1 to 5 Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-268 62.75 66.25 3.5



1 to 5

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-268 171.75 172.2 0.4

1 to 5



Sulphide in veinlets EM22-268 183 187.75 4.8

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-268 187.75 189.5 1.8

5 to 10 1 to 5

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-268 189.5 192.4 2.9

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-268 246 248.7 2.7



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-268 248.7 253 4.3

1 to 5 5 to 10

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-268 253 255.2 2.2

1 to 5 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-268 255.2 256.5 1.3

Tr to 1 1 to 5

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-268 426.25 426.45 0.2

Tr to 1 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-268 426.45 426.61 0.2

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-268 426.61 427 0.4

Tr to 1 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 40.82 40.89 0.1

5 to 10



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 95 96.5 1.5

Tr to 1



Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 205.5 216 10.5



Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 309 332 23



Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 332 342.2 10.2



1 to 5

Veins and veinlets associated with quartz vein EM22-271 342.2 343.26 1.1

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 344.15 344.8 0.7

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 383 387 4



Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 391.4 391.6 0.2



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 414.5 415.1 0.6



1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 417.25 417.7 0.4

Tr to 1 Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-271 426 426.3 0.3

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Sulphide in patches within host rock EM22-271 488 488.6 0.6

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-271 569.36 570.46 1.1

1 to 5 1 to 5

Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 52.31 52.4 0.1

1 to 5 Tr

Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 55.5 57 1.5

Tr to 1



Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 69 71.3 2.3



Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 84 87 3

1 to 5 Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 95.4 95.65 0.3

Tr to 1



Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 100.85 101.15 0.3

1 to 5



Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 183 188 5



Tr to 1

Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 211 216 5



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-274 285 290 5



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-274 318 322 4



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-274 325.3 325.4 0.1



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-274 327 331.33 4.3



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-274 350 353.3 3.3 Tr

1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 357.3 363.07 5.8 Tr





Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 391.77 393.53 1.8 Tr





Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 396.77 421.5 24.7



Tr to 1

Sulphide in veinlets EM22-274 421.5 422.12 0.6

Tr to 1 1 to 5

Disseminated sulphide EM22-274 422.12 424.9 2.8

1 to 5 1 to 5

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 424.9 428 3.1



Tr to 1

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 428 451.37 23.4



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 451.37 453.26 1.9



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 453.26 455.41 2.2



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 455.41 457.27 1.9



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 457.27 476.32 19.1



Tr

Veins and veinlets associated with quartz vein EM22-274 476.32 478.46 2.1



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-274 478.46 527.23 48.8



Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-278 29.78 36.69 6.9

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-278 47 61.09 14.1

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-278 61.09 65.92 4.8

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-278 103 106.3 3.3

Tr Tr

Sulphide occur in small blebs and stringers EM22-278 147 152.97 6

Tr



Veins and veinlets associated with quartz vein EM22-278 183.25 204 20.8

Tr Tr

Disseminated sulphide

