NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Updates to Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds (164/22)

Following the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) publication of the results of the annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will update the Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds for equity derivatives accordingly, taking effect from June 1, 2022. The methods for calculating the Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds, including the method on how to re-calculate these values following corporate actions, are described in the Annexe C (Block Trade Policies) to the Market Model and Functionality document published here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules Updated Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds for standardized derivatives, with effective date June 1, 2022, can be found in the attachment to this Notice. Please note that the values are subject to change as a result of any future corporate action adjustment. Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds will also be updated for flexible derivatives contracts, applicable in case of Exchange Transactions. For more information please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069974