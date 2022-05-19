Anzeige
19.05.2022 | 13:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Updates to Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds (164/22)

Following the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) publication of
the results of the annual transparency calculations for non-equity instruments,
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will update the Minimum Block
Sizes and Deferral Thresholds for equity derivatives accordingly, taking effect
from June 1, 2022. 

The methods for calculating the Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds,
including the method on how to re-calculate these values following corporate
actions, are described in the Annexe C (Block Trade Policies) to the Market
Model and Functionality document published here:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules 

Updated Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds for standardized
derivatives, with effective date June 1, 2022, can be found in the attachment
to this Notice. Please note that the values are subject to change as a result
of any future corporate action adjustment. 

Minimum Block Sizes and Deferral Thresholds will also be updated for flexible
derivatives contracts, applicable in case of Exchange Transactions. 

For more information please see the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069974
