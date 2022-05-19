Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
19.05.22
15:28 Uhr
14,075 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,70014,71515:45
14,72014,79015:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2022 | 14:05
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q1 2022 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's first quarter 2022 results for today's webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zgb9bp5w

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 92 8338
United Kingdom Toll Free: 08002796619
Norway Toll Free: 800 56 865
US Toll-Free: +1 877 870 9135

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bmand replay details will also be available at
this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Golden Ocean Q1 2022 - Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4ef678a9-ebe9-499d-9535-c6fbcc181f1f)

GOLDEN OCEAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.