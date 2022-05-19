EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, announced titles of nine abstracts to be presented as oral presentations and posters at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting, on May 25 to 29, 2022, in Lyon, France.



The oral presentations and posters will cover various advances made in the Company's DeliverEX platform including exosome tissue-targeting and pharmacokinetics, as well as new insights around exosome biology and manufacturing.

Exosome tissue-targeting and pharmacokinetics

Title: Oral presentation OT09.05 - Targeted therapy by Ab display of extracellular vesicles Presenter: Oscar Wiklander Session: OT09 Various Approaches for Therapeutic Applications of EVs Time/Date: 15:00-15:15 CEST; May 26, 2022



Title: Oral presentation OF16.01 - Albumin-binding vesicles demonstrate extended circulation time and lymph node accumulation Presenter: Xiuming Liang Session: OF16: Biodistribution of EVs Time/Date: 11:00-11:15 CEST; May 27, 2022



Title: Oral presentation OS23.02 - In situ engineering for potent biotherapeutics delivery in vivo Presenter: Dhanu Gupta Session: OS23: Engineered EVs Time/Date: 8:45-9:00 CEST; May 28, 2022



Title: Oral presentation OS23.05 - Increasing the anti-inflammatory efficacy of small extracellular vesicles through glycoengineering Presenter: Wenyi Zheng Session:

Time/Date:



OS23: Engineering EVs

9:30-9:45 CEST; May 28, 2022 Title: Poster PT12.10 - Using Nanobody-displaying EVs to target the transferrin receptor Presenter: Philip Hewlett et al. Session: PT12: Late-Breaking Poster Session 1: Therapeutics Time/Date: 16:00-17:00 CEST; May 26, 2022



Title: Poster PT12.16 - Development of an exosome-based therapy with skeletal muscle targeting capabilities for Pompe disease Presenter: Althea Lobo et al. Session: PT12: Late-Breaking Poster Session 1: Therapeutics Time/Date: 16:00- 17:00 CEST; May 26, 2022

Exosome biology and manufacturing

Title: Poster PT02.07 - Identification of storage conditions stabilizing EV preparations Presenter: André Görgens et al. Session: PT02: Technology and Methods: EV Separation from biological sources (not blood) Time/Date: 16:00-17:00 CEST; May 26, 2022



Title: Poster PF04.04 - Extracellular vesicles from different cell sources yield transcriptional responses primarily at low doses Presenter: Daniel Hagey et al. Session: PF04: Fundamental Biology: Cell-EV interaction, uptake, fusion, and cargo delivery Time/Date: 15:15-16:15 CEST; May 27, 2022



Title: Poster PS01.08 - Induction of erythroid progenitor cells by melanoma derived extracellular vesicles Presenter: Doste Mamand et al. Session: PS01: Physiology and pathology: Immunity, autoimmunity, and inflammation Time/Date: 14:45-15:45 CEST; May 28, 2022

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, RNA, and gene therapy-based therapies by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and Orbimed,and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

For enquiries, please contact:

U.S. Investors:

Burns McClellan

Investor.Relations@burnsmc.com

U.S. Media:

Burns McClellan

Media.Relations@burnsmc.com

Evox:

Dr. Antonin de Fougerolles, CEO

+44 (0) 1865 819140