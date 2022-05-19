EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED: Evox Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, announced titles of nine abstracts to be presented as oral presentations and posters at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting, on May 25 to 29, 2022, in Lyon, France.
The oral presentations and posters will cover various advances made in the Company's DeliverEX platform including exosome tissue-targeting and pharmacokinetics, as well as new insights around exosome biology and manufacturing.
Exosome tissue-targeting and pharmacokinetics
|Title:
|Oral presentation OT09.05 - Targeted therapy by Ab display of extracellular vesicles
|Presenter:
|Oscar Wiklander
|Session:
|OT09 Various Approaches for Therapeutic Applications of EVs
|Time/Date:
|15:00-15:15 CEST; May 26, 2022
|Title:
|Oral presentation OF16.01 - Albumin-binding vesicles demonstrate extended circulation time and lymph node accumulation
|Presenter:
|Xiuming Liang
|Session:
|OF16: Biodistribution of EVs
|Time/Date:
|11:00-11:15 CEST; May 27, 2022
|Title:
|Oral presentation OS23.02 - In situ engineering for potent biotherapeutics delivery in vivo
|Presenter:
|Dhanu Gupta
|Session:
|OS23: Engineered EVs
|Time/Date:
|8:45-9:00 CEST; May 28, 2022
|Title:
|Oral presentation OS23.05 - Increasing the anti-inflammatory efficacy of small extracellular vesicles through glycoengineering
|Presenter:
|Wenyi Zheng
|Session:
Time/Date:
|OS23: Engineering EVs
9:30-9:45 CEST; May 28, 2022
|Title:
|Poster PT12.10 - Using Nanobody-displaying EVs to target the transferrin receptor
|Presenter:
|Philip Hewlett et al.
|Session:
|PT12: Late-Breaking Poster Session 1: Therapeutics
|Time/Date:
|16:00-17:00 CEST; May 26, 2022
|Title:
|Poster PT12.16 - Development of an exosome-based therapy with skeletal muscle targeting capabilities for Pompe disease
|Presenter:
|Althea Lobo et al.
|Session:
|PT12: Late-Breaking Poster Session 1: Therapeutics
|Time/Date:
|16:00- 17:00 CEST; May 26, 2022
Exosome biology and manufacturing
|Title:
|Poster PT02.07 - Identification of storage conditions stabilizing EV preparations
|Presenter:
|André Görgens et al.
|Session:
|PT02: Technology and Methods: EV Separation from biological sources (not blood)
|Time/Date:
|16:00-17:00 CEST; May 26, 2022
|Title:
|Poster PF04.04 - Extracellular vesicles from different cell sources yield transcriptional responses primarily at low doses
|Presenter:
|Daniel Hagey et al.
|Session:
|PF04: Fundamental Biology: Cell-EV interaction, uptake, fusion, and cargo delivery
|Time/Date:
|15:15-16:15 CEST; May 27, 2022
|Title:
|Poster PS01.08 - Induction of erythroid progenitor cells by melanoma derived extracellular vesicles
|Presenter:
|Doste Mamand et al.
|Session:
|PS01: Physiology and pathology: Immunity, autoimmunity, and inflammation
|Time/Date:
|14:45-15:45 CEST; May 28, 2022
About Evox Therapeutics
Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, RNA, and gene therapy-based therapies by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and Orbimed,and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.
