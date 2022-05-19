Novamind Inc.: Novamind Launches Group Psychedelic Treatment for Frontline Workers

Following successful clinical pilot, treatment becomes regular offering at Novamind clinics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today strengthens its clinical programming with the announcement that Frontline KAP, a group-based psychedelic treatment program, is now accessible to the public at select Novamind clinics. Novamind, in partnership with Wholeness Center, piloted the program over a nine-month period to investigate group ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) for frontline healthcare workers suffering from pandemic-related burnout, stress and trauma.

Healthcare workers are significantly impacted by the pandemic with reports of 93% experiencing stress, 86% experiencing anxiety and 76% experiencing exhaustion and burnout.1 Frontline KAP provides a platform for processing trauma with peers, more effectively building community and reducing feelings of isolation compared to individual treatment. The expanded treatment program now also welcomes individuals in demanding helping professions such as police, firefighters and paramedics who experience similar work-related stressors.

"We're thrilled to expand the Frontline KAP service offering after the success we saw throughout the pilot," said Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Medical Officer. "With each cohort, we found positive results treating frontline healthcare workers experiencing symptoms of burnout, PTSD, depression, and anxiety using group KAP, in combination with integration sessions, on a weekly basis."

Frontline KAP is currently being offered at Novamind's Murray Clinic, one of several clinics in its network purposefully designed to accommodate group treatment. Following a complementary screening process, groups of up to six individuals are selected to participate in a six-week protocol that includes group psychotherapy, integration sessions and three ketamine dosing sessions co-led by a licensed psychotherapist and a licensed prescriber.

One patient from the pilot investigation commented, "I feel an overall sense of forgiveness and sense of security in who I am and my future. There were many fears of abandonment when I first entered the study and by the end, this has immensely improved."

"The greatest improvement has been my PTSD. I feel less 'hooked' by things that used to hook me into responses," said another patient. "Even when I do feel myself reacting, I feel I have more awareness and I am able to better regulate."

Dr. Robison continued: "It has been an incredible experience to see how this treatment is helping individuals who play such an important role in taking care of the health of our communities. The pandemic continues to destabilize and impact so many people and especially those in helping professions. It is critical that frontline line workers receive access to effective mental health treatment to support their ability to remain engaged and effective in their work."

To learn more about Frontline KAP, please visit this link.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director

Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications

Email: media@novamind.ca

Investor Relations

Email: IR@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

1: https://mhanational.org/mental-health-healthcare-workers-covid-19

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701932/Novamind-Launches-Group-Psychedelic-Treatment-for-Frontline-Workers