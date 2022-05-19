The appointment will support Biognosys' transformation to a leading provider of protein insights for the development of new breakthrough treatments

Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for life science research and drug development, announced today the appointment of Beat Lüthi, Ph.D., as Board Director.

Dr. Lüthi is Chief Executive Officer of CTC Analytics AG, a privately owned Swiss company leading in automation and advanced laboratory sample handling solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science, chemical, environmental, and food flavor industries. Additionally, he holds several Board of Directors mandates in public firms, including Chairman of Inficon Group, Vice Chairman of Straumann Group, and Board Member of Skan AG.

Dr. Lüthi holds an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from ETH Zurich and completed an International Executive Program at the INSEAD Business School.

As Board Director at Biognosys, Dr. Lüthi will be instrumental in the company's transformation to a leading provider and partner for protein insights to drive the development of new breakthrough treatments.

"I am excited to join Biognosys at a time when proteomics is widely adopted to accelerate life science research and development," said Dr. Lüthi, incoming Board Director at Biognosys. "The company is at an inflection point of strengthening its global leadership position in the proteomics field and I am looking forward to being part of this journey."

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Lüthi as Board Director to support our next growth stage with his extensive experience as life sciences executive and board director," commented Dr. Oliver Rinner, CEO of Biognosys. I would also like to thank our prior Board Director, Winfried Mayer, for his many years of invaluable service to our board."

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that can dramatically improve human health. We enable life science researchers and drug hunters to look at the proteome from every angle with our versatile portfolio of proprietary next-generation proteomics services, software, and kits, including the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms and flagship software Spectronaut. These solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. For more information, visit biognosys.com.

