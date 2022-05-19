Inversago Pharma Inc. ("Inversago"), a clinical stage biotech company with a unique portfolio of CB1 inverse agonists, announces the presentation of preclinical data at the 59th Congress of the European Renal Association (ERA), the largest annual nephrology meeting in Europe, currently held in Paris, France.

These data show that INV-202, the company's lead peripheral CB1 blocker, reduced renal injury in a murine model of Streptozotocin (STZ)-induced Diabetes. More specifically, INV-202 reduced glomerular injury, renal fibrosis and injury to proximal tubular epithelial cells, and also preserved podocyte structure and function. In particular, there was a marked, dose-dependent reduction in albuminuria in this model of diabetes and associated kidney injury.

"The study showed that treatment with INV-202 reduced the progression of nephropathy in STZ-induced diabetic mice. Improvements in kidney size, function, and renal matrix remodeling, with corresponding gene expression were noted with both doses of 0.3 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg of INV-202", said Dr. Tony Jourdan, Research Lead at the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) U1231 Lipids, Nutrition, Cancer Research Centre, in Dijon, France.

Dr. Glenn Crater, CMO at Inversago added: "These results may hold promise for those patients with diabetic kidney disease for whom such a potential therapy could further slow and delay the occurrence of end-stage renal disease."

Based on these supportive preclinical results, along with encouraging Phase 1 results, Inversago is looking forward to launching Phase 2 clinical development for INV-202.

About INV-202

INV-202 is a small molecule CB1 inverse agonist antagonist being developed by Inversago for the potential treatment of several metabolic conditions, including Diabetic Nephropathy. It is specifically designed to preferentially interact with peripheral CB1 receptors located in the kidneys, gastro-intestinal tract, liver, pancreas, adipose tissues, muscles, lungs and other organs, thus aiming at a safe and effective therapeutic approach without the known liabilities of centrally-acting CB1 blockers. The peripheral CB1 blockade is a well-documented pathway, linked to many clinically meaningful metabolic benefits.

About STZ Model

In this treatment model of diabetic kidney disease, mice were allowed to develop complication of diabetes for twelve weeks after STZ injection. Then these C57BL6/J mice (8 per treatment group) were randomized to receive a daily oral dose of INV-202, 0.3 mg/kg and 3 mg/kg, or vehicle for four weeks. Five mice not treated with STZ were used as a non-diabetic control. At the end of treatment, urinary albumin to creatinine ratio (ACR), renal matrix remodeling, glomerular filtration and interstitial fibrosis were assessed in addition to glucose levels, body weight, and organ weights.

About Diabetic Nephropathy

Diabetic nephropathy (DN) occurs when diabetes causes damage to the glomeruli and proximal renal tubules that are essential to blood filtering and waste elimination. As a complication of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, diabetic nephropathy affects approximately 1 in 3 people living with diabetes in the United States. No cure exists for this indication and available medications only help slowing the progression of the disease and control related complications. Inversago believes that the development of a peripheral CB1 blockade represents a promising therapeutic avenue for such a metabolic disorder.

About Inversago Pharma

Located in Montreal, Inversago Pharma is a privately owned Canadian biotech company at clinical stage, specialized in the development of new therapies focusing on CB1 blockade, based on first-in-class, peripherally acting CB1 inverse agonists. Inversago aims to provide new treatment options that improve the lives of patients affected by metabolic conditions such as Diabetic Nephropathy (DN), Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), complications from obesity, Hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), as well as fibrotic indications like Progressive Fibrosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD), including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). For more information, visit inversago.com

