DataArt's 2021 revenue exceeded saw a 60% year-over-year increase from 2020.

DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced a successful 2021 and strong Q1 2022, highlighting the current strengths of the business across clients, partners, and people.

2021 Full Year Q1 2022 Highlights

In 2021, DataArt expanded its global footprint, strengthened its service offerings in key innovation sectors, and achieved nearly 60% revenue growth. As of today, the company is financially strong and enjoys significant investor support. DataArt reports that due to its robust business continuity planning and agility in the face of the war in Ukraine, the company experienced minimal interruption in the delivery of services. So far in 2022, the company is seeing continued strong client demand for key engineering services, with first quarter 2022 revenue growth of 50% year-on-year.

"As we reflect on the events and challenges of the last few months, I am extremely proud of DataArt and our employees, who have demonstrated immense strength, adaptability and resilience," said Alexei Miller, Managing Director of DataArt. "We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our clients, partners and investors who have helped us meet challenges head on, and it is because of their support that our business remains strong. As a result, I am pleased to share that DataArt continues to grow and see positive results despite major market volatility and disruptions in both the labor and client markets."

Focus on Growth and Expansion

Investing in Innovation

Given its scale, international presence and reliable and secure infrastructure, DataArt remains well-positioned to address increasing IT demand. The company continues to grow its technology capabilities, including capabilities in Cloud, AI/ML, data analytics and blockchain, to develop landmark applications. To advance these capabilities, the company is developing its internal R&D centers and making further investments to scale delivery capacity.

As a reflection of DataArt's commitment to innovation, the company continues to identify and invest in partnerships with major platform providers that align with the overall strategy and values, including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Stripe, Salesforce and BigCommerce.

In the past year, DataArt achieved new specializations with some of our key partners, including:

Microsoft Gold Application Integration, Gold Cloud Platform, Gold Data Platform, and Silver Security. As well as an upgrade in the following competencies from Silver to Gold level: Cloud Productivity, Data Analytics, and DevOps.

Gold Application Integration, Gold Cloud Platform, Gold Data Platform, and Silver Security. As well as an upgrade in the following competencies from Silver to Gold level: Cloud Productivity, Data Analytics, and DevOps. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery in: CloudFormation, Lambda, DynamoDB, and API Gateway.

Service Delivery in: CloudFormation, Lambda, DynamoDB, and API Gateway. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Streaming Data Analytics, Modernize .NET Applications, Advertising Marketing, Google Maps Platform, Media Entertainment, Google Cloud Databases, and Retail Wholesale, as well as a new specialization Application Development.

Streaming Data Analytics, Modernize .NET Applications, Advertising Marketing, Google Maps Platform, Media Entertainment, Google Cloud Databases, and Retail Wholesale, as well as a new specialization Application Development. Salesforce New distinctions in Sales Cloud, Einstein, and Experience Cloud.

Finally, DataArt is working to strengthen its ability to deliver on large-scale, mission critical, enterprise transformation programs. DataArt launched new Centers of Excellence for Program Management and Product Engineering, as well as invested further in its Cyber Security practice.

Exiting Russia and Expanding Operations

DataArt is exiting the Russian market in a manner that is definitive, strategic, and consistent with its values and commitments to employees and clients. All of its Russian offices will be closed by June 15, 2022 and the company will begin the process of liquidating all DataArt legal entities as expeditiously as possible.

As the company continues to diversify its delivery footprint, DataArt remains focused on expanding operations and increasing capacity in existing locations in Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, while also working to grow new operations in Latin America, which it views as a key strategic region for future growth. As of today, headcount in Latin America has grown by more than 50% in the past quarter, and the company is on track to hire thousands of new employees in the next 3 years.

DataArt has accelerated hiring in 14 different countries outside Russia and Ukraine, producing a strong pipeline of qualified candidates including more than 577 new hires in Q1 2022, which is a 12% increase year-on-year.

Examples of the steps DataArt has taken to diversify and grow delivery organization:

Over the past months DataArt expanded into Serbia and Cyprus, as well as opened new offices in Lodz and Krakow (Poland), and Montevideo (Uruguay).

DataArt has started to hire in Colombia and Brazil, adding many new engineers per month across the region.

The company has helped to relocate many of its Russia-based employees and is expanding back-office operations across the globe. As a result of employee relocations from Ukraine and Russia, DataArt's offices in Dubai, Armenia, Georgia, Germany, and other countries have grown significantly. Overall, DataArt intends to continue hiring in 20 countries.

Continuing to invest in people and education, DataArt has launched an educational training course for QA engineers in Poland. Participants (over 600 people) include relatives of our colleagues who have relocated from Ukraine. The goal is to train QA engineers from scratch and help our colleagues' displaced families learn new skills and become more competitive in the labor market.

Miller continued, "As we near the third phase of our plan to cease operations in Russia, I am pleased to report that most of our Ukrainian team members are in a relatively safe location and approximately 1,300 of our staff have relocated outside Russia or Ukraine. We stand strong and are confident that we are on track with our goals and well on our way to being a more global firm with greater capacity and capital to deliver for our clients."

Recent DataArt Recognition

In 2021, DataArt received various accolades for being a great place to work. In August, DataArt was named to the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, for the tenth consecutive year.

The company also won "Best Company Culture," "Best Company for Diversity," "Best Company for Women," "Best Company for Work-Life Balance," and "Best Company Compensation" awards from Comparably, and earned a Great Place to Work Certification. More specifically, 97% of employees reported that DataArt is a great place to work (compared to just 59% at a typical U.S.-based company) and our employee retention rate (89%) remains among the highest in the IT services market.

Additionally, DataArt was listed in the top 30 large companies with the "Best Company Outlook in 2022", according to anonymous employee feedback submitted to Comparably.com over the past 12 months.

