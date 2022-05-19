Anzeige
Ahlstrom-Munksjö launches PurposeSeal heat seal technology

HELSINKI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö has pledged to create sustainable, fiber-based solutions. PurposeSeal is pushing the boundaries of fiber-based end-use applications.

PurposeSeal is a heat-sealed paper carefully constructed to ensure quality and protection for end-use packaging solutions. It boasts additional sustainability benefits when applied to Cristal Transparent Packaging Papers or trulyNatural unbleached papers.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö recently received recyclability certification for the Cristal transparent paper product family, including PurposeSeal technology. These products have passed the SBS Equivalency (WMU SBS-E) testing protocol certifying these innovative papers recyclable from Western Michigan University. Additionally, Cristal and PurposeSeal have obtained 3rd party certification from Centre technique du papier, certifying Cristal heal seal coating is recyclable to the European Union's EN13430 standards.

"PurposeSeal is changing the way our customers can create sustainable packaging solutions," said Zack Leimkuehler, Vice President of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Technical Solutions business. "Excess waste and chemicals are removed from the converting process, as the strong seal is achieved using only heat."

"PurposeSeal is completely customizable," said Dana DeCoster, Marketing Manager of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Technical Solutions business. "It can be combined with other technologies such as color, transparency, water resistance, and high stretch, along with other attributes to fit any requests your customers may come to you with."

While consumers continue to demand products with a positive end-of-life story, PurposeSeal can be a sustainable alternative to traditional film-based packaging. PurposeSeal is versatile enough to work in a variety of applications including, but not limited to, flexible packaging, insulated packaging, pouches and garment bags/wraps.

For more information on PurposeSeal technology and its applications, visit: Ahlstrom-Munksjö - PurposeSeal Heat Seal Technology (ahlstrom-munksjo.com)

For more information on our 'From Plastic to Purpose' campaign, visit: Ahlstrom-Munksjö - ƒrom Plastic to Purpose (ahlstrom-munksjo.com)

For more details, please contact:

Addie Teeters, Head of Marketing Communications & Public Affairs, Food Packaging & Technical Solutions Business Area, addie.teeters@ahlstrom-munksjö.com, +1 920 766 8304 or +1 920 202 4455

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-launches-purposeseal--heat-seal-technology,c3570740

