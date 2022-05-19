TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.: Bonum Health Launches Veterinary Telemedicine Services

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary, has launched Tele-Veterinary services for pets.

The company, which offers nationwide telemedicine services for humans, will now add a digital veterinary clinic, staffed by veterinarians to its platform and will begin catering to cats and dogs in limited markets. Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health states, "We are excited to add Tele-Vet to our fast-growing telemedicine platform. Over the years, we found significant demand in this space, and as we studied the benefit and growth potential of this new model, it became evident to us that we needed to pursue it. We plan on launching in limited markets as this provides us the opportunity to scale and expand our care services beyond cats and dogs, while studying the required capacity to keep up with demand. We believe that our vet clinic has the potential for significant growth." Maaraba also mentioned, "The company maintains a strong commitment to its retail members that are investing in their own pet programs, and that Bonum Health Tele-Vet complements a shared vision by delivering to consumer households more viable pet health options. We are pleased to have Bonum Health decide to enter into this space and add greater value to its household subscriber and we are excited to advance this latest innovation for its exiting patient base," said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TRxADE.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association's (AVMA) 2017-2018 U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook, approximately 38.4% of American households own at least one dog, and 25.4% own at minimum one cat. According to a January 2022 report by Grand View Research, in 2021, the global Tele-Vet market was worth approximately $119.6 million, and is expected to grow to at a 17.6% compounded annual growth rate through 2030.

Company officials revealed its first three markets, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania and with the number of vets that are undergoing its stringent credentialing process, it aims to offer services across more states within the upcoming months. The company pointed out that it has adopted the requisite protocols to ensure full compliance with AVMA guidelines in the states in which it serves pets.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 13,475 members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

