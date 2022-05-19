Tissue Engineering Market Size Worth $29.65Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 12.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Tissue Engineering Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Material Type (Synthetic Material, Biologically Derived Materials, and Others) and Application (Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Neurology, Cardiology & Vascular, Skin & Integumentary, Urology, GI & Gynecology, Cancer, and Others)", the global tissue engineering market is expected to reach $13.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to touch $29.65 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 13.23 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 29.65 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 199 No. Tables 55 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The tissue engineering market growth is driven by the increased incidences of chronic diseases, road accidents, and trauma injuries and technological advancements in the field of 3D tissue engineering. However, the high cost of treatments related to tissue engineering is hindering the global market. The biologically derived materials segment dominated the global market and held the largest market share of 52.54% in 2022. The orthopedic, musculoskeletal & spine segment dominated the global market and held the largest market share of 34.31% in 2022.

Global Tissue Engineering Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Stryker Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., Cook Biotech Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, 3M, AbbVie, Inc., Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter International Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), and B. Braun Melsungen AG implemented various organic strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, which bought dynamic improvements in the global tissue engineering market. Various companies are also adopting organic strategies, such as product launches and expansions, to expand their business and enhance their geographic presence. Additionally, product launch and expansion help market players strengthen their customer base and expand the product portfolio.

In April 2022, Organogenesis announced that the latest advanced wound care research on its PuraPly AM, Affinity, Apligraf, NuShield, Novachor, and Organogenesis Physician Solutions product lines would be showcased at the 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference, held between April 6 and April 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

In December 2021, Baxter International Inc. completed its acquisition of Hillrom. Baxter paid US$ 156.00 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of US$ 10.5 billion (based on Hillrom share counts at closing).

In November 2021, Stryker announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V., a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics.

In July 2021, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation announced positive clinical outcomes for PriMatrix Dermal Repair Scaffold to manage hard-to-heal diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

In May 2021, Allergan Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie, announced a definitive agreement under which Allergan Aesthetics will acquire Soliton and RESONICTM, its Rapid Acoustic Pulse device, which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. It is a non-invasive treatment for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite. The acquisition of Soliton expands and complements Allergan Aesthetics' Body Contouring treatment portfolio, which includes CoolSculpting Elite.

In July 2020, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation announced its SurgiMend Collagen Matrix for Soft Tissue Reconstruction had received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils.

Global Tissue Engineering Market: Key Insights - Future Trends

Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have been proposed and developed for more than 30 years. Although several successful attempts at tissue regeneration have been made, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (TERM) are still in their infancy. Many fundamental questions remain to be answered, including the selection of cell sources, the development of tissue-specific materials, specialized bioreactors, and the construction of complex organs. After all, most therapies or treatments aim to enhance tissue regeneration, and stem cell engineering has opened a new avenue in regenerative medicine. Tissue engineering can be applied to construct various tissues, such as blood vessels, nerve tissue, skin, and bones. Several techniques should be developed for stem cell engineering involving new materials, new structures, and novel surface modifications of biomaterials; a deeper understanding of the interactions between cells and biomaterials is needed.

Advances in tissue engineering research and its methodology led to the formation of scaffolds for bioprinters and then to the decellularized organs. More research into processes is overcoming the shortcomings of previous methods. Improving knowledge in the biology of regeneration, development in microelectronics, and 3D printing technology helps overcome the hurdles.

Rapid advancements in the development of regenerative medicines to provide more effective solutions for chronic conditions are driving the global tissue engineering market's growth. Cell therapy is one of the fastest-growing segments of the regenerative medicines domain. Novartis's Kymriah was the first cell therapy solution offered to treat B-cell acute leukemia, which opened opportunities for this emerging treatment therapy. Moreover, RepliCel, a regenerative medicine provider, has a wide range of regenerative medicine products in the pipeline, with three products, RCH-01, RCS-01, and RCT-01, in the development phase.

Further, Sernova is engaged in developing regenerative medicine technologies and has a huge pipeline of products for conditions, such as Diabetes, Hemophilia A, and hyperthyroidism. Therefore, due to these advancements, the market for tissue engineering is expected to rise significantly in the near future.

Global Tissue Engineering Market: Segmental Overview

Based on material type, the global tissue engineering market is segmented into synthetic material, biologically derived materials, and others. The biologically derived materials segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. In contrast, the synthetic material segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% in the market during the forecast period. Synthetic polymers are basic biomaterials, namely polyanhydrides and naturally occurring polymers, such as complex sugars (hyaluronan & chitosan) and other inorganics (hydroxyapatite). These materials are classified based on functions, such as injectables, hydrogels, surface modified, capable of drug delivery, and other specific features.

Also, a non-viable biomaterial, called filler, is used in medicinal products as part of a complex human or veterinary medicine system to control the interactions with components of living systems. A biomaterial plays a significant role in the development of tissue engineering and biomedical devices that naturally increase the regenerative potential of tissues to restore body mechanisms in a state of deterioration. Owing to the benefits offered by biomaterials while rectifying malfunctioning, tissue injury, or disease and aging, demand for these derivatives is expected to increase during the forecast period.

