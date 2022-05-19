Studer Innotec, a Swiss power electronics specialist, has unveiled a 16 kW inverter for off-grid and on-grid applications. It features two maximum power point tracking inputs in an 8 kW plus 8 KW configuration.Swiss inverter manufacturer Studer Innotec unveiled a new three-phase smart inverter-charger last week at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. The device features built-in solar maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs. "The next3 is not a simple inverter-charger, it is a concentration of innovation that makes it the only all-in-one inverter on the market allowing total control of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...