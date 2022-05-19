Company's ambitious sustainability strategy bolstered by new manager and ISO accreditation

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that its UK-based business unit, SYNETIQ Ltd., has appointed its first Sustainability Manager, Elisa Caton, as it aims to ensure environmental awareness is embedded across all its operations. SYNETIQ has also now achieved ISO 50001 the energy management accreditation which requires an ongoing, sustained improvement in energy efficiency and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Caton, who holds a master's degree in environmental science from the University of York and brings with her seven years of experience in the sustainability sector, joins the company to support SYNETIQ's journey towards its goal of net-zero status. Her appointment is part of the 'Our Road to Tomorrow' strategy, a blueprint for how the company will remain the most trusted and sustainable business in its sector.

SYNETIQ's sustainability strategy aims to make it the market-leader for sustainability, with newly appointed Elisa working alongside external consultants and advisers to deliver the company's ambitious new targets, developed in conjunction with a specialist circular economy consultancy.

Caton, who joins from the role of Climate Change Project Manager with Wakefield Council, will take over responsibility for sustainability inductions and ongoing Carbon Literacy training to all employees. She will also engage with colleagues, clients and communities to identify and deliver sustainability gains across the board.

Commenting on her appointment, Caton said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining a company that's so committed to sustainability and where a passion for the environment is so deep-rooted. I have been really impressed with the work SYNETIQ has already achieved so many businesses talk the talk when it comes to sustainability, but SYNETIQ is a business that walks the walk."

Tom Rumboll, UK Managing Director for IAA and CEO of SYNETIQ, said: "We are thrilled to have a Sustainability Manager of Elisa's calibre join our team and are unbelievably excited about the positive difference she's going to support across the business. Having a sustainability strategy is one thing, developing the structure and delivering market-leading, measurable results is quite another. We want every member of the SYNETIQ team to be thinking about sustainability in all that they do."

