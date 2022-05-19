DJ MAXAM Set to Supply Its Agricultural Tires to New Holland Agriculture - New Holland approves the fitment of MAXAM AGRIXTRA Radial Tire Series for T5, T6, & T7 tractor families

DGAP-Media / 2022-05-19 / 14:11

MAXAM Set to Supply Its Agricultural Tires to New Holland Agriculture New Holland approves the fitment of MAXAM AGRIXTRA Radial Tire Series for T5, T6, & T7 tractor families May 19, 2022 - FRANKFURT, DE - MAXAM Tire Europe is proud to announce that the AGRIXTRA range of agricultural tires has been approved on select New Holland T5, T6, and T7 SWB and LWB tractors.

Gaining another global supply agreement with a major equipment manufacturer, MAXAM is pleased to provide the AGRIXTRA business solution to New Holland Agriculture. Achieving an agricultural equipment manufacturer's (OEM) approval is a major milestone for the MAXAM brand since the launch of the AGRIXTRA series in 2014.

"The homologation, approval, and commercialization of our radial agricultural tires is a significant step in the evolution of the MAXAM brand as a long-term supplier to CNH Industrial and New Holland Agriculture," says Kevin Buckley MAXAM OE Sales Director Europe.

The MAXAM AGRIXTRA range of radial tires has built a formidable reputation for performance and value engendering exceptional customer feedback. Offering improved traction, increased stability, and reduced slip, the AGRIXTRA family of products delivers a valuable solution to farmers and growers globally. . Engineered to deliver superior performance on the road and in the field. . The 45° lug design ensures the best profile for superior traction & minimal vibration through constantlug contact. . The tread stability delivers increased comfort, improved handling, and durability. . The optimized self-cleaning design and carrying capacity conquer heavy loads and/or heavy plowingoperations. Approved in twenty-seven tire sizes in the 85, 70, 65, and XL series, New Holland Tractors are now available for purchase with MAXAM's AGRIXTRA radial tires in sizes 24-42 inches in diameter. All MAXAM radial agricultural tires are backed by an 8-year tire warranty, highlighting MAXAM's confidence in its product offering. For more information on MAXAM's supply agreement with New Holland, please contact your local representative or visit us at maxamtire.com.

About MAXAM Tire

As a major global specialty tire manufacturer and distributor, MAXAM has a powerful reputation for market-leading quality, reliability, and delivered value. Our organization's foundation is centered around world-class engineering practices and the most advanced manufacturing platforms within our industry, ensuring superior product quality. Contact: Grosser Hasenpfad 30 D-60598 Frankfurt am Main +44 121 790 0505

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Sailun Europe GmbH Key word(s): Enterprise

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Sailun Europe GmbH Germany EQS News ID: 1356985 End of News DGAP Media =------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a24bfcad8ee12ac83a40895d307637b5

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2022 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)