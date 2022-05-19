New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - Jahani & Associates, an international investment bank specializing in cross-border capital markets, has revealed the rollout of exciting new services developed to help bring in more growth for Financial Technology (FinTech) companies in the Middle East and Southeast Asia (MESA) region. The move complements the results of a recent study completed by the bank seeing the long-term growth of FinTech companies from the same area.

According to the bank's senior officials, Jahani & Associates will now be offering key services-mergers and acquisitions; private placements; advisory services; and global trade-related activities. The launch of these new offerings proves to be both timely and strategic as newly-formed blockchain companies and other timely investments are now making their presence felt across the Southeast Asian market while those in the Middle East have chosen to take the path to later-stage investments.

Joshua Jahani, Managing Director, Jahani & Associates, said, "Our recent study on the MESA region shows that FinTech companies from the area will continue to grow in the long term. Looking to play a significant role in their growth and development, we are now offering a strategic line of services to aid them with their needs and help bolster their growth."

Based on the bank's report entitled 'Fintech Capital Market Activity in the Middle East and Southeast Asia,' despite the increased activity from the Middle East and Southeast Asian regions, USA-based FinTech companies still managed to conduct more market activity last year. A large number of companies are expected to drive the fintech market and FinTech companies in the US conducted 2,978 deals in 2021, which amounted to $178 billion and a median deal size of $60 million.

Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian investors conducted significantly higher deal counts in proportion to the number of FinTech companies' deal count in their domestic markets, demonstrating an appetite for investments. Community management platforms will continue to experience large capital deployment-including several blockchain companies operating across both regions.

"Today's financial markets have become increasingly sophisticated, especially across key regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. With this in mind, disruption will likely continue to accelerate in 2022 and beyond. Anyone in FinTech should be on the constant lookout for commercial and financial opportunities available across these areas. Companies based in these regions are likely acquisition targets for strategic acquirers seeking to expand there," concluded Jahani.

