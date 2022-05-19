Morgan Franklin Consulting: MorganFranklin Consulting Names Anil Persad & Jared Benedict Managing Directors

Executives have extensive technical accounting, financial reporting, regulatory, and transaction services expertise

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / MorganFranklin Consulting , a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has promoted Anil Persad and Jared Benedict to managing directors.

This announcement comes as MorganFranklin continues to experience significant growth and demand nationally for its services.

"Both Anil and Jared are shining examples of true collaborators and trusted industry experts," said Barbara Ard, MorganFranklin managing director and accounting and transaction services solution lead. "They are instrumental to our continued growth, consistently demonstrating excellence and delivering immediate and lasting value for our clients."

Anil Persad leads MorganFranklin's New York office and is recognized by his clients as an expert in technical accounting, financial reporting, IPO readiness, M&A, and more. Persad works with public and privately-held companies in the technology, consumer, retail, and media spaces, advising management as they tackle transformational business challenges. He is a certified public accountant and earned bachelor's degrees in both accounting and economics from the City University of New York - Queens College.

Jared Benedict co-leads MorganFranklin's Texas market and is a recognized expert in technical accounting, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. Benedict's experience includes working with clients across a range of industries, including in financial services, insurance, and oil and gas. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com .

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. MorganFranklin Consulting is Vaco's global consulting platform. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 15,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes' 2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

