HackEDU Provides Secure Coding and DevSecOps Training Platform for U.S. Air Force

Branch To Benefit From Integrating Comprehensive HackEDU Training Platform Into Air Force Digital University

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / HackEDU , a leading provider of secure coding training for developers, today announced it will provide secure coding and DevSecOps training solutions for the U.S. Air Force program, Digital University .

As part of the deployment, HackEDU will also provide customized DevSecOps training content designed specifically for the Air Force. With a focus on gaining and maintaining the U.S. technological edge in cyberspace, the use of HackEDU's platform and related content helps maintain mission readiness by teaching airmen how to powerfully secure code within their software applications. The training will help airmen have an increased ability to identify, find and fix, and prevent vulnerabilities while also enhancing the understanding of how hackers attack applications.

Two sections within the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 call for related capabilities, including the ability to measure and incentivize programming proficiency as well as the use of a pilot program on self-directed training in advanced technologies.

"HackEDU is proud to name the U.S. Air Force as one of its customers," said Jared Ablon , president and co-founder of HackEDU. "Web application exploits are the most common form of attack, yet more than half of developers have received little to no training in secure coding practices. Through effective, engaging training, developers working on some of the country's most relied-upon applications can proactively avoid harmful vulnerabilities that exist in so many applications. HackEDU's training platform helps arm our country with developers who are more fully prepared to both combat nation state cyberattacks."

HackEDU's industry-leading platform, which is relied upon by hundreds of the country's most discerning organizations, is routinely praised for its ability to train developers how to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities when writing code. Detailed information on the HackEDU Secure Coding Training Platform is available here .

The HackEDU deployment is administered in part by AFWERX , a U.S. Air Force program that can be followed on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited. AFRL PA Approval Number AFRL-2022-2227.

