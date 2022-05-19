BTS GROUP AB (publ) a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2022 list.

"We are grateful for this recognition as one of the world's leading sales training companies," said René Groeneveld, Global Head of BTS's Sales and Marketing Practice. "In 2021, BTS continued to deliver world-class solutions in a mostly virtual, increasingly-hybrid environment. Our efforts to support sellers, sales leaders, and marketeers innovate their communications enabled them to reach and exceed their sales goals amid continued uncertainty."

Companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application, which included their offerings for training and retention, innovative solutions, unique contributions to the sales training marketplace, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main criteria for evaluation included:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction

To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from over 340 of their clients. Here are some of the comments:

"Our sales managers that went through the training said it was the best training they had ever received as part of a sales organization."

"The prep work, training, and follow-up after training are all world class."

"Outstanding, key to our sales transformation."

"Not only is the training content excellent, but the delivery and interactivity of the sessions really help participants absorb and apply the techniques."

Selling Power advises CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders to leverage the list to find the right sales training partner for success in the hybrid-virtual environment.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Selling Power

Selling Power has been the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981.

