Piramal Pharma Solutions New API Plant in Canada Goes Online; Initial Production Runs Successfully Completed

Part of the company's CAD $30 million capital investment in the Aurora, Canada site

First clinical and commercial scale projects have been successfully completed

New plant includes reactor suites, filtration, and drying capabilities

MUMBAI, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's Pharma Solutions business, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced that a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant at the company's site in Aurora, Ontario, has come online and successfully completed its initial production runs.

The new plant, built as part of a CAD $30 million capital investment in the Aurora site, features more than ten thousand square feet of new manufacturing space and includes two new reactor suites with additional filtration and drying capabilities. It will support ongoing customer demand for Piramal Pharma Solutions' expertise in APIs and enhances and expands the company's ability to produce clinical to commercial scale APIs including highly potent APIs requiring an Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) of 1mcg/m3.

Since coming online, the plant has successfully implemented programs for clients that include process validation campaign, a registration campaign for clinical re-supply, and an engineering campaign. There is strong customer demand for the new plant's capacity, with a pipeline of clinical and commercial scale projects planned for the future.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "It's exciting to see the capacity expansion at our Aurora facility in Canada begin to deliver for our clients. We've achieved our objectives of strengthening our presence in Canada, adding API development and commercial support for other geographies such as North America and Europe, and supporting market demand for integrated solutions. As a Patient Centric organization, this is another example of our commitment to serving the patient community and reducing the burden of disease."

With successful inspections by the US FDA, the UK MHRA and the PMDA, Piramal Pharma Solutions' Aurora facility has a stellar track record of regulatory compliance and is committed to maintaining gold standards of environmental performance, health & safety.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

About Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

