Luma Financial Technologies Appoints Rafael Salvatierra as Head of Americas

Leading Structured Product Fintech Platform Continues to Bolster Executive Leadership Team with Addition of Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch Veteran

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Luma Financial Technologies ("LUMA"), the world's top independent, multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, announced today that industry veteran Rafael Salvatierra has joined the company as Head of Americas, based in Luma's new Miami, Florida office.

Mr. Salvatierra, who has been a board member of Luma since 2019, joins the firm with over 20 years of experience in originating, structuring, marketing, and executing transactions for both institutional and ultra-high-net-worth clients based across the Americas and Europe; with product focus on solutions linked to all asset classes involving securitized and unfunded instruments with embedded optionality.

In his previous role, Mr. Salvatierra served as the Head of Product Structuring, Origination and Ultra High Net-Worth Solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Before that he was Citigroup's Head of Multi-Asset Structuring and Cross-Asset Advisory within the Global Markets organization and the Private Bank. He also spent time at Merrill Lynch & Co. in the Equity Derivatives division of Global Markets, before beginning his ascent into senior level roles within the industry.

"When it comes to structured product industry savants, Rafa is at the top of the list," said Tim Bonacci, CEO and President at Luma. "His experience and track record speak for itself. We're delighted he has made the move to the fintech side of the business and look forward to his contributions as we continue our rapid expansion into new markets and across new product sets."

Luma's award-winning platform has partnered with some of the largest and most iconic financial institutions in the world and has quickly solidified itself as the global leader in financial technology that supports structured products. By providing transparent, objective, and easy-to-manage tools, financial professionals have embraced Luma's technology to better impact their clients' financial future.

"I'm thrilled to be given this new opportunity that lies at the intersection of my life's two passions: structured investments and technology," said Mr. Salvatierra. "Being a Luma board member for the past three years, I have been amazed by the true benefits the platform brings to financial professionals around the globe. By increasing transparency and simplifying the structured product investment process, Luma users can comfortably transact in the product set to better serve their clients' risk and income challenges. I'm excited to work more closely with the executive team to drive the platform's growth to new levels and to transform the entire alternative investments industry to provide better client outcomes."

Mr. Salvatierra holds Master's Degrees in Mathematical Finance and Economic Policy, both from Columbia University, as well as a Bachelor in Business Administration.

For more information on Luma Financial Technologies, or to sign up for a demo of the platform, please visit Luma's website.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of LUMA, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities and more.

Launched in 2011, LUMA is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. LUMA is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, LUMA also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Joseph Collins

River Communications

914-686-5599

jcollins@riverinc.com

SOURCE: Luma Financial Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701948/Luma-Financial-Technologies-Appoints-Rafael-Salvatierra-as-Head-of-Americas