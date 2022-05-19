The "Valeo 2023 London Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.

The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff) for 2020-2023 of all the major law firms practicing in London including the Magic Circle, other large UK, and EU based law firms and US law firms; 200 total.

Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Magic Circle Rates

1.1 Magic Circle Combined Rates

1.2 Magic Circle Individual Firm Rates

Section 2: UK Firms Rates

2.1 UK Firms Combined Rates

2.2 UK Firms Individual Firm Rates

Section 3: US Firms Rates

3.1 US Firms Combined Rates

3.2 US Firms Individual Firm Rates

Companies Mentioned

Addleshaw Goddard LLP

Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld LLP

Allen Overy LLP

Appleby

Arnold Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Ashurst LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker McKenzie

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Bracewell LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham Taft LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen Hamilton LLP

Clifford Chance LLP

Clyde Co LLP

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP

Conyers Dill Pearman Limited

Cooley LLP

Covington Burling LLP

Cravath, Swaine Moore, LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt Mosle LLP

Davis Polk Wardwell LLP

De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek

Debevoise Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Eversheds Sutherland

Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath LLP

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett Dunner LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver Jacobson LLP

Gibson, Dunn Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland Knight LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Ince Gordon Dadds LLP

Jenner Block LLP

Jones Day

K&L Gates LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

King Spalding LLP

Kirkland Ellis LLP

Kobre Kim L.L.P.

Latham Watkins LLP

Linklaters

Locke Lord LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

McDermott Will Emery LLP

Milbank LLP

Morgan, Lewis Bockius LLP

Morrison Foerster LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

O'Melveny Myers LLP

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak Stewart, P.C.

Orrick, Herrington Sutcliffe LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Pinsent Masons LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart Sullivan, LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Ropes Gray LLP

Schiff Hardin LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Shearman Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom LLP

Slaughter and May

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe Johnson LLP

Sullivan Cromwell LLP

Taylor Wessing LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Vinson Elkins LLP

Watson Farley Williams LLP

Weil, Gotshal Manges LLP

White Case LLP

Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Winston Strawn LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

