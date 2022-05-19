The "Valeo 2023 London Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2023 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.
The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff) for 2020-2023 of all the major law firms practicing in London including the Magic Circle, other large UK, and EU based law firms and US law firms; 200 total.
Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Magic Circle Rates
1.1 Magic Circle Combined Rates
1.2 Magic Circle Individual Firm Rates
Section 2: UK Firms Rates
2.1 UK Firms Combined Rates
2.2 UK Firms Individual Firm Rates
Section 3: US Firms Rates
3.1 US Firms Combined Rates
3.2 US Firms Individual Firm Rates
Companies Mentioned
- Addleshaw Goddard LLP
- Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld LLP
- Allen Overy LLP
- Appleby
- Arnold Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Ashurst LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham Taft LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen Hamilton LLP
- Clifford Chance LLP
- Clyde Co LLP
- CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
- Conyers Dill Pearman Limited
- Cooley LLP
- Covington Burling LLP
- Cravath, Swaine Moore, LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt Mosle LLP
- Davis Polk Wardwell LLP
- De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
- Debevoise Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath LLP
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett Dunner LLP
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver Jacobson LLP
- Gibson, Dunn Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Herbert Smith Freehills
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland Knight LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Ince Gordon Dadds LLP
- Jenner Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- King Spalding LLP
- Kirkland Ellis LLP
- Kobre Kim L.L.P.
- Latham Watkins LLP
- Linklaters
- Locke Lord LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McDermott Will Emery LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morgan, Lewis Bockius LLP
- Morrison Foerster LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- O'Melveny Myers LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak Stewart, P.C.
- Orrick, Herrington Sutcliffe LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Pinsent Masons LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Ropes Gray LLP
- Schiff Hardin LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Shearman Sterling LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom LLP
- Slaughter and May
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe Johnson LLP
- Sullivan Cromwell LLP
- Taylor Wessing LLP
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Vinson Elkins LLP
- Watson Farley Williams LLP
- Weil, Gotshal Manges LLP
- White Case LLP
- Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Winston Strawn LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
