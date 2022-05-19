Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Activates Minosis Token Pre-Sale Launchpad

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), has activated its Minosis token presale launch-pad ahead of the upcoming release.

Minosis Presale Launch-pad:

https://presale.minosis.io/

Minosis Launch Date:

Pre-Sale: May 27th, 2022 (Open for 72 Hours)

Time: 5PM UTC

Global Launch: June 10th, 2022

Time: 5PM UTC

Minosis and Marketing Worldwide Social Media:

Please make sure to follow all of our official social media sources:

Telegram: https://t.me/minosisio

Discord: https://discord.gg/XnH9vdtGDn (under construction)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MinaVerses

Medium: https://medium.com/@minosis

Gleam: https://gleam.io/competitions/fqKUF-minosis-gleam-campaign

Recent News Releases:

https://www.newsbtc.com/news/company/top-5-bitcoin-mining-softwares-to-look-out-for/

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/top-5-bitcoin-mining-softwares-to-look-out-for-11351399

Minosis Whitepaper:

Visit this link to view our Whitepaper for the Minosis Project

https://jasons-1.gitbook.io/minosis-token/

Minosis Tokenomics:

1% Burn and 1% Reflection

1% Marketing

1% Development

1% Liquidity

1% Buy-back - the '$MWWC' stock buyback wallet auto-triggers at any given time and could occur multiple times per day or week. This feature is used to purchase Marketing Worldwide Common Stock off the open market at the "ASKING PRICE" (There will be NO BID Sitting) until the funds are depleted. The stock acquired is then DWAC to the Transfer Agent to be RETIRED to Treasury.

Contact Information

Forward Looking Statements:

