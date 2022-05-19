Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Dow Jones News
19.05.2022 | 16:25
TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 19-May-2022 / 15:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

TUI AG 
 Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 30625 Hannover 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
        Type of capital measure               Date of status / date of effect 
 
        Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 
 
 X       Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)    19 May 2022 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 1785205853

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  162953 
EQS News ID:  1357119 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357119&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2022 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

