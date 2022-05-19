French energy giants TotalEnergies and Engie are reportedly interesting in acquiring GreenYellow.From pv magazine France French retail giant Groupe Casino plans to sell its renewable energy unit, GreenYellow. It said in a press release that it aims to complete the sale of the company by the end of this year, without disclosing further details. French financial daily Les Echos recently reported that Groupe Casino had started preparing to sell its renewable energy unit for around €1.5 billion ($1.57 billion). It said that French energy giants Engie and TotalEnergies have emerged as potential buyers. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...