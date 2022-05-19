Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of equity rights in Mavshack AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (247/22)

Mavshack AB has applied for its equity rights to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the equity rights in Mavshack AB. Short name: MAV TO2 ISIN code: SE0015961271 Order book ID: 231646 The last day of trading will be today, May 19, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB