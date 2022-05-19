Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
WKN: A114H8 ISIN: SE0005992419 
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of equity rights in Mavshack AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (247/22)

Mavshack AB has applied for its equity rights to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
equity rights in Mavshack AB. 

Short name:   MAV TO2   
ISIN code:   SE0015961271
Order book ID: 231646   

The last day of trading will be today, May 19, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
