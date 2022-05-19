Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US50187J1088 Leju Holdings Ltd. 19.05.2022 US50187J2078 Leju Holdings Ltd. 20.05.2022 Tausch 10:1

CA50043K1093 Kolibri Global Energy Inc. 19.05.2022 CA50043K4063 Kolibri Global Energy Inc. 20.05.2022 Tausch 10:1

VGG2161P1163 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.05.2022 VGG2161P1320 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.05.2022 Tausch 20:1

