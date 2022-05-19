Biological Safety Cabinet Market to Reach USD 331.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biological Safety Cabinet market is segmented by Type (Class II Type A, Class II Type B, Class III Type) and By Application ( Pharmaceutical Factory, Hospital, Disease Prevention and Control, Academic Research, Others -Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028.

The global Biological Safety Cabinet market size is estimated to be worth USD 213.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 331.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major factors driving the growth of the Biological Safety Cabinet Market

Increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases, as well as pharmaceutical companies and rapid growth in the number of biologics, are driving the market for biological safety cabinets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIOLOGICAL SAFETY CABINET MARKET

Hospitals are considering putting any potentially infectious samples taken from patients for identification in a biological safety cabinet. A biological safety cabinet also creates a sterile working environment by separating samples and preventing cross-contamination and false-positive test results. Thus the increasing use in hospitals is expected to drive the growth of the Biological Safety Cabinet Market

Increasing use of BSCs in Pharmaceutical Factories is expected to drive the growth of the Biological Safety Cabinet Market. Biological Safety Cabinets were designed and built to protect laboratory workers from inhaling toxic agents and to prevent infectious microorganisms from spreading throughout the lab. To protect the lab technician and the environment from biohazards, the biosafety cabinet uses laminar airflow. Class II biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are now recommended by the CDC and WHO for any laboratory procedure that has the potential to generate aerosols or droplets as a result of pipetting, centrifugation, or other techniques. Because they provide three levels of protection: personnel protection (the user), product protection (the sample), and environmental protection, Class II BSCs are an excellent choice for handling COVID-19 samples (the laboratory).

When academic research activities are expected to generate droplets, splashes, or aerosols containing potentially infectious biological materials, a BSC should be used. The Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) uses a simple airflow and filter system to protect the researcher, research materials, and other lab members. Thus, the adoption of BSC in academic research is expected to further propel the Biological Safety Cabinet Market growth.

BIOLOGICAL SAFETY CABINET MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Class II Type is expected to hold the largest market share of about 80%, during the forecast period. Microbiological work or sterile pharmacy compounding requires a ventilated cabinet for personnel, product, and environmental protection. An open front with inward airflow (personnel protection), downward HEPA-filtered laminar airflow (product protection), and HEPA-filtered exhaust air are all features of Class II BSCs (environmental protection).

Based on the application, Hospital is expected to hold the largest market share of about 60%. Since it protects personnel from aerosol-generating items or procedures inside the work area, the Biological Safety Cabinet is being used in a clinical setting to protect hospital workers from diseases like the Ebola virus. A biological safety cabinet also creates a sterile working environment by separating samples and preventing cross-contamination and false-positive test results.

By Companies

ESCO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

AIRTECH

Telstar Life-Sciences

NuAire (Polypipe)

The Baker Company

Kewaunee Scientific

Heal Force Bio-Meditech

BIOBASE

Donglian Har Instrument

Labconco

