IDZ introduces Asset 0 as the first asset in its ID ecosystem

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDZ believes that anything that belongs to you can be an asset you own with your ID. Not only digital things but also physical devices. In the future, IDZ believes devices will become accessories to the most important thing we have: The ID.

IDZ's Asset 0 is the first digital asset in its ID ecosystem, initially offered for sale as an NFT on popular marketplaces such as OpenSea and Rarible. Asset 0 holders, known as IDZ Ambassadors, will play an active role in voting on features and contributing to the ID ecosystem roadmap.

Unlike regular NFTs, the value of Asset 0 is backed by a formula, its value is linked to the number of IDZ users. As the number of users in the system increase, so does the value. According to Joseph Bara, CEO of IDZ, "The value of almost all the NFTs in the current market is based on hype, and we will soon see a crash in their prices as there is nothing backing their valuation.". While IDZ anticipates the assets to trade peer-to-peer according to a much higher price than the floor price set by them, the formula guarantees the holder to find liquidity according to a pre-defined value whenever they want to sell after IDZ's IPO.

