LinKinVax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the treatment of infectious diseases and certain forms of cancer, announces the appointment of its regulatory, quality, CMC and clinical team.

"We are delighted to welcome these four experts in healthcare product development. Their sound knowledge and extensive experience of the biopharmaceuticals industry will provide invaluable support for the various clinical stages of our drug candidates. We cannot wait to make vaccines available to as many people as possible, in particular the most advanced vaccines targeting HIV and Covid, which are real public health issues,"comments André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, Chairman and Co-Founder of LinKinVax.

Alexandra Powell-Smith, PhD, Head of regulatory affairs

Alexandra has 20 years' experience in regulatory affairs obtained within pharmaceuticals companies. She has developed and registered drugs on a global scale and acquired in-depth knowledge of sterile injectables. She has successfully devised strategies for the development of pharmaceuticals at all stages of their lifecycle (toxicology, clinical and above all analytical, production, regulatory and commercial), with a view to bringing them to market.

Alexandra holds a doctorate in pharmacy from Paris V University and an Executive MBA in Healthcare Management from IAE Sorbonne Business School.

Hasnae Niang, Head of Quality

Hasnae is a quality specialist with 18 years' experience within a variety of healthcare industries, including pharmaceuticals, forensic laboratories, CRO, CMO and biotechnology companies (biomarkers, companion diagnostics and IVDs), at companies such as TcLand and Eurofins. Before joining LinKinVax, Hasnae was head of Global Quality at Voisin Consulting Life Sciences. Hasnae holds a DESS graduate diploma in Quality Control and Assurance in gene and cell therapy from Paris XI University, as well as an MBA from Audencia in Responsible management, Innovation and CSR.

Thierry Menguy, PhD, Head of CMC activities

Thierry has over 20 years' experience in clinical trials and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities, from preclinical stage to stage 3 with therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies (MABs) and protein and viral vaccines (poxvirus, adenovirus)He has obtained extensive and in-depth knowledge of the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors, notably at Transgène, Elsalys Biotech (which he co-founded in 2013), Biométhodes and Genodyssee, where he successfully led the various stages of development, from devising the R&D strategy to implementation, including managing the outsourced activities of various CDMOs.

Thierry holds a doctorate in Protein Structure, Function and Engineering from Paris-Sud University.

Valérie Bouchara Pomar, PhD, Head of clinical operations

Over nearly 30 years, Valérie has developed solid expertise in clinical research and operational models both in France and abroad, notably at GSK and Amgen, where she held a variety of roles right through to head of clinical operations in France.

Valérie holds a doctorate in pharmacy and completed the Advanced General Management programme at ESSEC business school. Due to her leadership skills, she is a regular speaker at university management programmes.

Thanks to the potential of its technology platform and the advances in its portfolio, LinKinVax aims to make a decisive contribution to the global public health challenges of infectious diseases and cancer.

About LinKinVax

www.linkinvax.com

