BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 16,177,772 99.92 12,883 0.08 16,190,655 41.24 13,439 Resolution 2 16,114,167 99.63 59,221 0.37 16,173,388 41.20 30,706 Resolution 3 16,166,542 99.99 2,121 0.01 16,168,663 41.18 35,431 Resolution 4 13,816,636 85.39 2,363,530 14.61 16,180,166 41.21 23,928 Resolution 5 12,732,813 79.37 3,309,708 20.63 16,042,521 40.86 161,573 Resolution 6 13,686,631 84.60 2,492,180 15.40 16,178,811 41.21 25,283 Resolution 7 15,986,329 98.93 172,165 1.07 16,158,494 41.16 45,600 Resolution 8 16,022,875 99.08 148,127 0.92 16,171,002 41.19 33,092 Resolution 9 16,133,501 99.86 21,989 0.14 16,155,490 41.15 48,604 Resolution 10 16,164,218 99.91 15,053 0.09 16,179,271 41.21 24,823 Resolution 11 16,188,113 99.97 4,210 0.03 16,192,323 41.24 11,771 Resolution 12 16,164,555 99.85 24,757 0.15 16,189,312 41.24 14,782 Resolution 13 16,140,762 99.76 39,386 0.24 16,180,148 41.21 23,946 Resolution 14 16,160,903 99.81 30,238 0.19 16,191,141 41.24 12,953

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620

The Board notes the support from shareholders for the majority of the resolutions but acknowledges the minority votes against resolution 5 (the re-election of Craig Cleland). The Board takes the views of its shareholders seriously and intends to engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed. The Board will provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course.

Date:19 May 2022