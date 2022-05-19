BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, May 19
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
For & Discretionary
%
Votes
Against
%
Votes Total
|% of Available voting rights*
Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|16,177,772
|99.92
|12,883
|0.08
|16,190,655
|41.24
|13,439
|Resolution 2
|16,114,167
|99.63
|59,221
|0.37
|16,173,388
|41.20
|30,706
|Resolution 3
|16,166,542
|99.99
|2,121
|0.01
|16,168,663
|41.18
|35,431
|Resolution 4
|13,816,636
|85.39
|2,363,530
|14.61
|16,180,166
|41.21
|23,928
|Resolution 5
|12,732,813
|79.37
|3,309,708
|20.63
|16,042,521
|40.86
|161,573
|Resolution 6
|13,686,631
|84.60
|2,492,180
|15.40
|16,178,811
|41.21
|25,283
|Resolution 7
|15,986,329
|98.93
|172,165
|1.07
|16,158,494
|41.16
|45,600
|Resolution 8
|16,022,875
|99.08
|148,127
|0.92
|16,171,002
|41.19
|33,092
|Resolution 9
|16,133,501
|99.86
|21,989
|0.14
|16,155,490
|41.15
|48,604
|Resolution 10
|16,164,218
|99.91
|15,053
|0.09
|16,179,271
|41.21
|24,823
|Resolution 11
|16,188,113
|99.97
|4,210
|0.03
|16,192,323
|41.24
|11,771
|Resolution 12
|16,164,555
|99.85
|24,757
|0.15
|16,189,312
|41.24
|14,782
|Resolution 13
|16,140,762
|99.76
|39,386
|0.24
|16,180,148
|41.21
|23,946
|Resolution 14
|16,160,903
|99.81
|30,238
|0.19
|16,191,141
|41.24
|12,953
*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620
The Board notes the support from shareholders for the majority of the resolutions but acknowledges the minority votes against resolution 5 (the re-election of Craig Cleland). The Board takes the views of its shareholders seriously and intends to engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed. The Board will provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course.
Date:19 May 2022