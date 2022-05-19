Anzeige
19.05.2022
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 19

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total		% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1 16,177,77299.9212,8830.0816,190,65541.24 13,439
Resolution 2 16,114,16799.6359,2210.3716,173,38841.20 30,706
Resolution 3 16,166,54299.992,1210.0116,168,66341.18 35,431
Resolution 4 13,816,63685.392,363,53014.6116,180,16641.21 23,928
Resolution 5 12,732,81379.373,309,70820.6316,042,52140.86 161,573
Resolution 6 13,686,63184.602,492,18015.4016,178,81141.21 25,283
Resolution 7 15,986,32998.93172,1651.0716,158,49441.16 45,600
Resolution 8 16,022,87599.08148,1270.9216,171,00241.19 33,092
Resolution 9 16,133,50199.8621,9890.1416,155,49041.15 48,604
Resolution 10 16,164,21899.9115,0530.0916,179,27141.21 24,823
Resolution 11 16,188,11399.974,2100.0316,192,32341.24 11,771
Resolution 12 16,164,55599.8524,7570.1516,189,31241.24 14,782
Resolution 13 16,140,76299.7639,3860.2416,180,14841.21 23,946
Resolution 14 16,160,90399.8130,2380.1916,191,14141.24 12,953

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620

The Board notes the support from shareholders for the majority of the resolutions but acknowledges the minority votes against resolution 5 (the re-election of Craig Cleland). The Board takes the views of its shareholders seriously and intends to engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed. The Board will provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course.

Date:19 May 2022

