BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of General Meeting

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today (following the Company's Annual General Meeting), the resolution was duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolution can be found in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The result of the poll was as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 16,159,059 99.74 42,343 0.26 16,201,402 41.27 6,285

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620

Date:19 May 2022