PR Newswire
19.05.2022 | 17:40
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 19

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of General Meeting

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today (following the Company's Annual General Meeting), the resolution was duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The result of the poll was as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total		% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1 16,159,05999.7442,3430.2616,201,40241.27 6,285

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620

Date:19 May 2022

