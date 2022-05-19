Experienced attorney and founding partner at Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC, a Santa Ana-based boutique law firm, adapts to challenging times to meet the legal needs of clients across Orange County

Santa Ana, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - Nicholas Grossman and his team at Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC are staying true to the goal of delivering the best possible representation to individuals and businesses in the Los Angeles, Orange County area as the leading boutique law firm and has implemented the use of online meeting platforms and personalized attention to meet the needs of clients, amidst the changing face of law practice post-pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly changed the ways businesses operated and engaged with their target audience. The legal field was not particularly exempted from the crisis. However, Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC, led by the passionate Nicholas B. Grossman, has ensured that clients in and around Santa Ana do not suffer a similar fate, as the firm continues to evolve with the current realities.

Nicholas B. Grossman is a founding partner and heads the civil litigation division at Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC, a boutique law firm in Santa Ana, California. The accomplished trial attorney was named to the Rising Stars list every year from 2013 to 2019 and recognized as one of the top 2.5% of attorneys under the age of thirty in southern California. He has built a reputation over the years, with a strong record of helping clients get justice, in line with the firm's principle of "equal representation under the law to everyone." Mr. Grossman, known for his amazing record of appellate practice, is a former law professor, serving as adjunct faculty at American Heritage University School of Law in San Bernardino, California, from 2015 to 2016.

The member of several bodies, including the State Bar of California, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court Bar has brought his diverse experience including volunteering as a judge pro term to bear in Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC, guiding the team at the firm to success in a relatively short while.

Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC has been able to stand out by ensuring that every case is handled by one of the partner attorneys, with clients having easy access to the attorney handling their case. The firm's practice areas include personal injury, criminal defense, traffic accidents, and premises liability. Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC also handles cases of Wills and trusts, Immigration matters, Bankruptcy, and Employment law.

For further information about Nicholas B. Grossman and his works with Shafer, Grossman & Rupp, APLC, visit - www.Shafergrossmanandrupp.com. The law firm can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

