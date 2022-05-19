Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 ALVAL, PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that its Universal Registration Document was filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) May 19, 2022.

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions laid down in the regulations in force, and can be consulted and downloaded from both the Valbiotis website (www.valbiotis.com/en/regulatory-information/) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org/).

The document presents the highlights and financial information for the year ended December 31, 2021 in addition to key events since January 1, 2022, including:

the approval to launch the two Phase II/III INSIGHT and INSIGHT 2 multicentric international clinical studies, with TOTUM•854, for the reduction of blood pressure (Press release, February 17, 2022)

the strengthening of its commitment to CSR by joining the United Nations Global Compact and applying the ISO 26000 standard (Press release, March 22, 2022)

the positive results of its clinical study on the bioavailability and mode of action of TOTUM•070, against hypercholesterolemia (Press release, March 29, 2022)

the first visit of the first patient in the TOTUM•63 mode of action clinical study conducted by the Laval University Institute of Nutrition and Functional Foods (INAF) in Quebec City, in partnership with Nestlé Health Science. The study has been officially launched, following the necessary authorizations from Health Canada and the CERUL1 (Press release, April 28, 2022).

Valbiotis will publish its half-year financial results on Friday September 30, 2022.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on May 19 2022. This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country.

1Health Sciences Sectoral Committee of the Laval University Ethics Committee for Research with human subjects

