Drumz Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 19
19 May 2022
Drumz plc
('Drumz", or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.
