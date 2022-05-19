NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (165/22)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on May 10, 2022 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.95 per share consisting of NOK 1.44 per share in ordinary dividend and NOK 0.51 per share in extraordinary dividend. The Ex-date is May 20, 2022. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1, adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070088