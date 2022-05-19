DES-Digital Enterprise Show: Digital Enterprise Show unveil former President Barack Obama as one of our keynote speakers of 2022 conference in Málaga

The 44th President of the United States will participate in the Digital Business World Congress

DES2022 will take place in Malaga from 14 to 16 June and will gather more than 12,000 congress participants, 500 international experts and 300 exhibiting organizations

MADRID, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Obama, will participate in a Moderated Q&A Conversation the keynote speaker at the sixth edition of the leading international forum on innovation and digital transformation, DES - Digital Enterprise Show 2022, which will take place for first time in Malaga from 14 to 16 June. DES 2022 will gather more than 12,000 congress participants and whose purpose is to promote the digitalization of companies and administrations in order to increase their competitiveness and boost economic and social development.

Under the slogan "Reimagine Business", more than 500 experts from around the world will share their strategies, knowledge and success stories of applying technology to different sectors at the Digital Business World Congress, the leading conference on digital transformation that will be held within the framework of DES2022. In total, there will be more than 250 hours of presentations in a content agenda that is completed with six vertical forums focused on different industries (industry 5.0, retail and logistics, health, smart cities, banking, and tourism and hospitality) and agendas focused on each professional profile (CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, CDOs, CFOs and Human Resources).

Among all the sessions that will carry out at the Digital Business World Congress, one of the most important for attendees and for the entire city of Malaga will undoubtedly be the one led by the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama. The conversation will be in charge of inspiring and motivating general managers, CEO'S and senior executives of well-known international companies so that they can face the economic, social and technological challenges that have recently burst into our system.

President Obama took office at a moment of crisis unlike any America had seen in decades - a nation at war, a planet in peril, the American Dream itself threatened by the worst economic calamity since the Great Depression. And yet, despite all manner of political obstruction, Obama's leadership helped rescue the economy, revitalize the American auto industry, reform the health care system to cover another twenty million Americans, and put the country on a firm course to a clean energy future - all while overseeing the longest stretch of job creation in American history.

In addition to the former president, DES2022 will feature a long list of international experts such as Gunter Pauli, founder of ZERI (Zero Emissions Research and Initiatives), entrepreneur and the leading specialist on blue economy; Liz Parrish, who will present the advances in her research to develop a method that will reverse the ageing of cells and allow us to extend life expectancy; and Jesús Hernández Galán, director of Accessibility and Innovation at the ONCE Foundation, who will analyze how technology can help people with disabilities to increase their autonomy. Other confirmed professionals who will share their vision and experience are the branding consultant Andy Stalman; the international consultant on corporate governance, risk, ethics, crisis, reputation, ESG and cybersecurity, Andrea Bonime-Blanc; the storytelling and communication coach, Eva Snijders; the digital transformation and economic analysis communicator Marc Vidal; and the author, TED speaker and entrepreneur specialized in startups, business transparency and female talent, Paulina Tenner, among many others.

In this edition, more than 300 exhibiting organizations such as AWS, IBM, KPMG, Kyndryl, T-Systems, Arcopay, Codurance, Personio or The Cube, will present the most innovative technological solutions, such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Virtual Reality, Blockchain or 5G, among others.

Malaga, digital world capital

In recent years Malaga has become a pole of attraction for large international companies committed to innovation and digitization. The city's strategic location, its cultural heritage and its support for emerging business talent are some of the factors that have made Malaga a benchmark hub for technological innovation in southern Europe. Thus, with the celebration of DES2022, the city reaffirms the internationalization and modernization strategy that is turning the south of Spain into an optimal point for investors from all over the world to boost job creation in the ICT sector and the development of an economic model based on innovation and talent.

About DES | Digital Enterprise Show (14-16 June 2022, FYCMA, Málaga): DES-Digital Enterprise Show is an event of Nebext - Next Business Exhibitions in collaboration with Málaga City Council and the Junta de Andalucía. In five editions, it has become the largest European professional event on digital business transformation and one of the global benchmarks that offers senior management the latest technological solutions and products to help large corporations, SMEs and European Public Administrations towards digital transformation. Over 3 days, we combine technology and innovation with digital leadership, technology solutions to improve customer and employee experience, optimisation of operational processes and the identification of new business models, services and products across all industries.