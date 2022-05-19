Scientists in the United States have fabricated a triple-junction solar cell that reached 39.5% efficiency - a world record for any type of cell under one-sun illumination. Though relying on materials and processes that are still too costly for most commercial uses, the concept could soon see actual applications in powering satellites and other space-bound technology.A group of scientists led by the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) set a new world record for solar cell efficiency under normal illumination without a concentrator, achieving 39.5% with their ...

