Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 18:05
85 Leser
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to stock split in Tomra Systems ASA

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Tomra Systems ASA(TOM -
NO0005668905) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on April 28,
2022. two (2) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The
scheduled Ex-date is May 27, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1068940
