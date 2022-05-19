Anzeige
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
19.05.22
14:45 Uhr
25,300 Euro
-0,550
-2,13 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2022 | 18:05
90 Leser
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv: Update on rental agreements in office portfolio

Intervest realises within its office portfolio in Mechelen, rental agreement extensions with Galapagos and Borealis.

The various Intervest sites in Mechelen Noord, strategically located between Antwerp and Brussels, will be renovated in phases over the coming years to create a sustainable cluster of offices.

Attachment

  • PR_Update Rentals Mechelen_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55a71b41-fdc6-4409-9ca2-9accd499e06f)

