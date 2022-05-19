Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv: Update on rental agreements in office portfolio

Intervest realises within its office portfolio in Mechelen, rental agreement extensions with Galapagos and Borealis.
The various Intervest sites in Mechelen Noord, strategically located between Antwerp and Brussels, will be renovated in phases over the coming years to create a sustainable cluster of offices.
